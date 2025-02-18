Maha Shivratri 2025: Maha Muhurat On Mahashivratri, Rare Planetary Alignment Occurring After 60 Years - Check How To Please Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on February 26, 2025. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the deity of destruction, this sacred occasion falls on the fourteenth night of the waning moon in the month of Phalguna (February–March).

According to astrology, numerous planetary changes will take place during this auspicious festival. Additionally, a rare celestial alignment, which last occurred 60 years ago, is set to happen on the day of Mahashivratri.

Here are the following Planetary alignments happening on Mahashivratri festival 2025:

Moon in Capricorn

In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents the mind, emotions, intuition, and subconscious, while Saturn (Shani), the ruling planet of Capricorn (Makara Rashi), signifies discipline, responsibility, and practicality. When the Moon is positioned in Capricorn, it profoundly influences an individual's emotions, thought patterns, and overall behavior. This time, it will be transiting alongside Jupiter and Mars.

Dhanishtha Nakshatra

In Vedic astrology, Dhanishta Nakshatra is the 23rd among the 27 Nakshatras. Symbolized by a flute or a musical drum (Damaru), it represents harmony, rhythm, and melody. Governed by Vasu, the deity of wealth and prosperity, this Nakshatra is closely linked to fame, music, and fortune. Mars (Mangal) serves as its ruling planet.

Parigha Yoga

Parigha Yoga is one of the 27 yogas in Vedic astrology, determined by the angular distance between the Sun and the Moon. The term "Parigha" in Sanskrit means "barrier" or "obstacle," symbolizing challenges and limitations. This yoga is generally considered inauspicious, as it may lead to delays, emotional struggles, or hurdles in life. However, with proper awareness and remedies, its negative effects can be mitigated.

Shakuni Karana

Shakuni Karana is one of the 11 Karanas in Vedic astrology and plays a significant role in the Panchang (Hindu calendar). Karanas influence the nature and outcome of events occurring during their period. In Sanskrit, "Shakuni" translates to "bird" or "trickster," symbolizing intelligence, cunning, and strategic thinking. Named after the Mahabharata character Shakuni, known for his clever and manipulative nature, this Karana is associated with emotional instability and imbalance.

Other Planetary Position on Mahashivratri 2025:

Venus, Rahu will be in Pisces

Saturn, Mercury and Sun will be in Aquarius

Jupiter, Mars will be in Capricorn

Moon will be in Capricorn and Ketu will be in Virgo

Rare Alignment on Mahashivratri: Here's Why?

In addition to Nakshatras, Karanas, and the Moon, this time, Venus and Rahu will align in Pisces, forming one of the most powerful and influential combinations for love and commitment. Maha Shivratri, celebrating the divine union of Lord Mahadev and Mata Parvati, presents a special opportunity for both couples and singles to manifest love and engage in spiritual and religious practices. Meanwhile, the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn will be transiting in Aquarius, marking another rare planetary alignment.

Mahashivratri 2025: Date and Time

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - February 26, 2025 - 11:08 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - February 27, 2025 - 08:54 AM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - February 27, 2025 - 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM

Shivaratri Parana Time - February 27, 2025 - 06:47 AM to 08:54 AM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - February 26, 2025 - 06:18 PM to 09:25 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - February 27, 2025 - 09:25 PM to 12:33 AM

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - February 27, 2025 - 12:33 AM to 03:40 AM

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - February 27, 2025 - 03:40 AM to 06:47 AM