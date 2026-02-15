Maha Shivratri 2026: Date, puja timings, vrat katha, and the spiritual significance of Lord Shiva’s Holy Night

Maha Shivratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed with deep devotion through fasting, night-long worship, meditation, and chanting of 'Om Namah Shivaya.' Devotees believe that sincere prayers on this holy night bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. In 2026, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated with great faith across India and other parts of the world.

Maha Shivratri 2026

According to Dri Panchang, Maha Shivratri means “the great night of Shiva.” It marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation and destruction. Unlike other festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated through silence, meditation, fasting, and self-reflection, symbolising the victory over ignorance and darkness.

Mahashivratri 2026: Date and Puja Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the important dates and puja timings for Maha Shivratri 2026 are:

Chaturdashi Tithi

Begins: February 15, 2026 – 05:04 PM

Ends: February 16, 2026 – 05:34 PM

Ratri Prahar Puja Timings

First Prahar: February 15 – 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Second Prahar: February 15 to 16 – 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM

Third Prahar: February 16 – 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM

Fourth Prahar: February 16 – 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time

February 16, 2026 – 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM

Shivratri Parana Time

February 16, 2026 – 06:59 AM to 03:24 PM

Significance of Maha Shivratri

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri symbolises the balance between energy (Shakti) and consciousness (Shiva), which maintains harmony in the universe. It is considered a powerful night for spiritual awakening, meditation, and inner transformation. Devotees believe that fasting and worship on this day help remove negativity, forgive past sins, and bring strength, peace, and divine blessings into life.

Vrat Katha of Maha Shivratri

According to Drik Panchang, the fast of Maha Shivratri is considered extremely powerful and beneficial. It is believed to be a supreme religious practice that brings welfare to all living beings.

On the day of Maha Shivratri, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, complete daily rituals, and visit a Shiva temple. After offering salutations to Lord Shiva, the devotee takes a vow (sankalp) for observing the Shivratri fast with devotion and faith.

The devotee then installs a sacred Shivling in a clean and holy place and begins the worship after purification. Chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya,” devotees offer prayers with devotion, music, and bhajans. Worship should be performed in all four night prahars, with complete dedication and spiritual discipline.

A sacred earthen (Parthiv) Shivling is prepared while continuously chanting the mantra. After completing the worship, devotees offer heartfelt prayers, bow their heads in humility, and request Lord Shiva to accept their fast and bless them.

At the end of the vrat, flowers are offered to Lord Shiva, donations are made according to one’s capacity, and food is served to Shaiv Brahmins and ascetics. Only after this, the devotee breaks the fast and completes the sacred observance with gratitude and devotion.

Maha Shivratri 2026 is not just a festival but a spiritual journey that teaches discipline, devotion, and inner peace. By observing the fast, following the puja timings, and understanding the vrat katha, devotees can experience a deeper connection with Lord Shiva. May this Maha Shivratri bring strength, positivity, and divine blessings into your life.

