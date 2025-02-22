Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Last Snan: Know Date, Time, Subh Muhurat And Significance

The Maha Kumbh Mela festival began on January 13, 2025, and is now approaching its conclusion. This significant Hindu religious event is centered around the Sangam, the sacred confluence of three major rivers. Devotees gather at this holy site to take a ritualistic dip in the waters. The festival holds deep spiritual significance, particularly due to the special 'royal baths' known as Shahi Snan.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Last Snan Date And Auspicious Timing

The Maha Kumbh festival will conclude on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Falgun. This year, Maha Shivratri begins on February 26th at 11:08 AM and ends on February 27th at 8:54 AM. As a result, the Maha Kumbh will end on February 26th, with devotees taking their final sacred dip on the same day.

Auspicious Timing:

Brahma Muhurta: From 05:09 am to 06:59 am

Twilight time: From 6:16 pm to 6:42 pm

Nishita Muhurta: From 12:09 am to 12:59 am

Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, is a deeply spiritual city, thanks to its rich mythology and distinctive geography. It is home to the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge. This site holds immense significance in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, a grand religious gathering, is held every 12 years, based on the celestial alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is an extraordinary event that occurs once every 144 years, making it a rare and highly auspicious occasion for prayers and rituals. Millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the sacred rivers, seeking spiritual purification and enlightenment. However, the Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering—it is a grand celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, uniting people from all backgrounds in a vibrant festival of faith, devotion, and togetherness.