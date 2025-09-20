Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date & Timings: When Is Sarv Pitru Amavasya? Complete Puja Vidhi, Rituals, History & Significance

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date & Timings: Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 marks the conclusion of Shradh Paksha and is dedicated to honoring ancestors through Pitru Paksha rituals. Devotees perform offerings, tarpan, and charitable acts to ensure peace, blessings, and spiritual harmony. This day also heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga in Bengal, setting the stage for Durga Puja festivities.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date & Timing

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 12:16 AM on September 21 and ends at 01:23 AM on September 22, giving devotees a full window to perform sacred rituals.

Shraddha Ritual Timings:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM (49 mins)

Rohina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 01:27 PM (49 mins)

Aparahna Kaal: 01:27 PM – 03:53 PM (2 hrs 26 mins)

These timings are considered highly auspicious for performing Pitru Paksha rituals and ensuring the blessings of ancestors.

Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya 2025

Mahalaya Amavasya is believed to be the day when ancestors visit their descendants’ homes. Performing Shraddha rituals on this day brings spiritual peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. In Bengal, Mahalaya also marks the arrival of Goddess Durga, signaling the beginning of preparations for the grand Durga Puja festival.

This day is especially important for:

1. Appeasing ancestors and seeking their blessings

2. Strengthening spiritual bonds within the family

3. Paving the way for a harmonious and prosperous life

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Families observe Mahalaya Amavasya through a series of sacred rituals:

1. Morning Bath: Begin the day with a ritual bath before starting any ceremonies.

2. Clean the Home: Prepare a sacred space for puja by cleaning the house and puja room.

3. Invite Brahmins: Male family members invite Brahmins to perform the rituals.

4. Brahmin Bhoj: Women prepare sattvik meals for the Brahmins.

5. Tarpan Ceremony: Offer water, grains, and flowers with the guidance of a priest.

6. Serving Brahmins: Women serve food; family members also offer clothes, dakshina, and seek blessings.

7. Feeding Animals: Give food to cows, dogs, and crows, completing the Pitru Paksha offerings.

8. Charity: Donations to the needy, including children and elders, are considered highly auspicious.

9. Peepal Tree Worship: Offer water, milk, sugar, and light a diya beneath the tree for blessings.

10. Completion: Only after all ceremonies are complete should the family eat.

Even if ancestors’ death anniversaries are unknown, performing single Shraddha on Mahalaya Amavasya is considered sufficient to appease all departed souls.

Historical & Cultural Importance

Mahalaya Amavasya is also called Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya, emphasizing salvation for all forefathers.

Shraddha performed on this day ensures peace, harmony, and prosperity in families.

In West Bengal, this day heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth, linking Pitru Paksha with the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations.

It serves as a spiritual bridge between honoring ancestors and celebrating divine feminine energy.

Why Mahalaya Amavasya is Important

Mahalaya Amavasya is not just about rituals, it is about connecting with ancestors, maintaining family harmony, and preparing spiritually for Navratri and Durga Puja. Devotees believe performing Shraddha ensures:

1.Blessings and guidance from forefathers

2. Family well-being and emotional balance

3. Spiritual growth and prosperity

Charitable activities, such as feeding the poor and worshipping the Peepal tree, are also encouraged on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the onset of the festive season, particularly heralding the arrival of Durga Puja.

