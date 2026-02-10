Mahashivratri 2026: Is it on February 15 or 16? Here’s the exact date, puja timings, and complete guide for Devotees

Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred and spiritually powerful nights dedicated to Lord Shiva. It holds deep importance in Hindu religion and is observed with great devotion by millions of devotees. This holy night is believed to be a time for prayer, meditation, fasting, and expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva. Devotees stay awake all night, perform special pujas, and chant Shiva mantras to seek his blessings.

Mahashivratri usually falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. Every year, people are often confused about the correct date due to tithi timings. Similarly, there is confusion regarding the exact date of Mahashivratri 2026, whether it will be observed on February 15 or February 16. Below is the complete and clear information to remove all doubts.

When Is Mahashivratri in 2026?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on February 15, 2026, at 05:04 PM and will end on February 16, 2026, at 05:34 PM. Since Mahashivratri is mainly observed during the night time, the festival will be celebrated on February 15, 2026.

This is why Mahashivratri is known as the “Great Night of Shiva”. Devotees worship Lord Shiva throughout the night, perform Rudrabhishek, chant mantras, and observe fasts. Famous temples, including Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, will also celebrate Mahashivratri on February 15, 2026.

Mahashivratri 2026: Date and Puja Timings

According to drik panchang,

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: February 15, 2026 – 05:04 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: February 16, 2026 – 05:34 PM

Ratri Prahar Puja Timings:

First Prahar: February 15, 2026 – 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Second Prahar: February 15 to February 16 – 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM

Third Prahar: February 16, 2026 – 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM

Fourth Prahar: February 16, 2026 – 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: February 16, 2026 – 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM

Shivratri Parana Time: February 16, 2026 – 06:59 AM to 03:24 PM

Significance of Mahashivratri

According to drik panchang, Mahashivratri celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This sacred occasion symbolizes the balance of energy (Shakti) and consciousness (Shiva), which represents the harmony of the universe. It is also considered a night of spiritual awakening, where devotees focus on self-reflection, meditation, and inner peace.

Lord Shiva is known as the most compassionate and powerful deity, often called the greatest giver. Devotees believe that sincere prayers on Mahashivratri can remove negativity, fulfill wishes, and bring peace, strength, and spiritual growth into life.

Powerful Lord Shiva Mantras to Chant

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam,

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat

Mahashivratri 2026 is a perfect time to deepen your faith, connect spiritually, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Observing this sacred night with devotion and purity is believed to bring positivity, protection, and divine grace into one’s life.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)