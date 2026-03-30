Mahavir Jayanti 2026 public holiday: Are government offices, schools, banks and colleges closed on March 31

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 public holiday: Mahavir Jayanti, also called Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is an important festival in Jainism and is widely celebrated in India and Nepal. This day celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. Lord Mahavir was also known as Vardhamana, he taught peace, truth, non-violence and self-discipline, and laid down the fundamental principles of Jainism.

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated with prayers, processions and charity tomorrow, March 31, 2026. It is a public holiday across many states in India, which means banks, government offices, public institutions, post offices, etc remain closed. However, as holiday decisions often vary by state, institution rules and local administrative guidelines, there may be confusion about whether schools and colleges will remain closed on this day.

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Is Mahavir Jayanti A Public Holiday For Schools?

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the gazetted holidays in India, meaning it is a mandatory public holiday declared by the government. In 2026, the Central government had listed 14 gazetted holidays for Central government employees. There are additional restricted and state-specific holidays as well. States usually publish a combined holiday list in advance, highlighting both gazetted and optional holidays.

Since Mahavir Jayanti is a gazetted holiday, most schools and colleges are also likely to remain closed in states where the festival is observed as a public holiday. These states include Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.

Are banks closed on March 31?

Yes, since Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, banks in India will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in many states. Although it is the end of the financial year, branch services will be suspended in major cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, though digital banking services will remain available.

The remaining states and union territories will not be observing this day as a public holiday. This means that schools and colleges as well as banks, post offices and other public institutions will operate as usual in those states.

Nevertheless, it is advisable to check with local authorities, school administrations, or refer to official government notifications to confirm if Mahavir Jayanti is a holiday in your area.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)