Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar) and the end of winter. It is a festival filled with joy, bonfires, kite flying, and delicious traditional foods. Among the many treats associated with Makar Sankranti, gur (jaggery), revri, and gajak are particularly significant.

These sweets not only add sweetness to the celebration but also hold deep cultural, symbolic, and health-related importance.

1. Symbol of New Beginnings and Purity

Makar Sankranti signifies a fresh start, the arrival of longer days, and the end of the winter solstice. It is a time for people to cleanse themselves spiritually and physically. The consumption of gur (jaggery), revri, and gajak, made primarily from jaggery, signifies purification and the ushering in of new beginnings. These sweets, with their natural ingredients, are believed to cleanse the body from the inside, ridding it of winter toxins and preparing it for the warmer months ahead.

2. Gur (Jaggery) - A Natural Sweetener with Health Benefits

Gur, or jaggery, is a staple on Makar Sankranti due to its numerous health benefits. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. It is also known for its ability to detoxify the body by promoting better digestion and improving liver function. Consuming jaggery helps in boosting immunity, especially in winter, and provides warmth to the body. It is also believed to aid in blood circulation, a crucial factor during the chilly months of January.

Moreover, jaggery is believed to play a significant role in the symbolic shedding of past negative energy. Eating gur on Makar Sankranti signifies letting go of grudges and embracing sweetness, both in life and in relationships.

3. Revri and Gajak - Traditional Sweets with Nutritional Value

Revri and gajak are traditional sweets made primarily from gur, sesame seeds, and peanuts. These sweets are especially popular in North India, where they are prepared during the winter months and offered during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Revri: Made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, revris are crunchy and packed with energy. Sesame seeds are a rich source of calcium, iron, and magnesium. Combined with the natural sweetness of jaggery, revris not only provide instant energy but also offer health benefits such as boosting bone health and improving digestion.

Gajak: This is another popular Makar Sankranti sweet made from jaggery, sesame seeds, and sometimes, peanuts. Gajak is rich in antioxidants and acts as a natural source of heat for the body. It is known to help in maintaining energy levels during the cold winter days and is often consumed to ward off the chill.

4. A Symbol of Togetherness

In many parts of India, Makar Sankranti is not just about individual celebrations, but a time for social bonding. Sharing gur, revri, and gajak among friends and family is a way of spreading goodwill and fostering unity. The act of exchanging these sweets is an expression of love and friendship, reinforcing the idea of sweetness in relationships.

The practice of offering these sweets during Makar Sankranti is rooted in the belief that the bitter (symbolized by the winter chill) should be countered with something sweet (symbolized by jaggery and the warmth of these treats). It reflects the spirit of optimism and joy that marks the occasion.

5. The Warmth of Tradition

The tradition of consuming these sweets is also linked to the agricultural calendar, as Makar Sankranti is celebrated at the time of the harvest. This festival marks the time when crops such as sugarcane and sesame are harvested, which are key ingredients in gur, revri, and gajak. Eating these treats is a way of acknowledging the harvest and expressing gratitude for nature’s bounty.

The consumption of gur, revri, and gajak during Makar Sankranti goes beyond mere indulgence in delicious sweets; it is a celebration of health, tradition, and togetherness. These treats are not just symbolic of the end of winter and the arrival of a new season, but they also serve as a reminder to cherish the simple pleasures of life. Whether enjoyed in the warmth of a family gathering or shared with friends, these sweets help elevate the spirit of the festival and connect us to our cultural roots.

