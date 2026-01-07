Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance, And Traditions You Should Know

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. It marks a major celestial event the Sun’s movement into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara). This transition signals the end of harsh winter days and the beginning of warmer, longer days, symbolising renewal, positivity, spiritual growth, and harvest.

In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. Across India, people come together to observe regional harvest festivals such as Pongal, Magh Bihu, Poush Parbon, and Uttarayana, making it a festival of unity and gratitude.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and Muhurat

According to drik panchang,

Makar Sankranti Date: January 14, 2026

Punya Kala Duration: 2 hours 32 minutes

Maha Punya Kala Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Makar Sankranti Muhurat

Rituals and prayers should be performed during the Punya Kala, which is considered the most auspicious time.

Punya Kala: 3:13 PM to 5:45 PM

Maha Punya Kala: 3:13 PM to 4:58 PM

Performing rituals during this period is believed to bring spiritual merit and positive energy.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Mythological Beliefs

According to Hindu mythology, Sankranti is believed to be a deity who defeated the demon Sankarasur on this day. The following day, the deity is said to have destroyed another demon, Kinkarasur.

The festival also marks the end of an inauspicious phase that begins in mid-December, known as Kharvaans in Hindi.

The Mahabharata highlights the importance of this day. After being wounded in battle, Bhishma Pitamah chose to leave his mortal body only after the start of Uttarayan, believing it to be the most auspicious time to attain moksha (salvation).

Makar Sankranti 2026: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Makar Sankranti is mainly dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God).

Common Rituals Include:

Waking up early and taking a ritual bath before sunrise

Offering water to the Sun God using a Kalash

Offering sesame seeds, rice, red flowers, and water

Applying sandalwood (chandan) tilak on the idol or picture of Lord Surya

Offering khichdi and dressing the deity in red or yellow clothes

These rituals express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life and ensuring prosperity.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Mantras to Chant

Devotees chant sacred mantras to seek blessings, good health, and positivity.

Popular Mantras Include:

Aditya Hridaya Stotram

Surya Gayatri Mantra

Surya Beej Mantras:

Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah

Om Hreem Hreem Suryaya Namah

These chants are believed to bring confidence, success, and inner strength.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Traditions

According to drik panchang, Makar Sankranti 2026 is celebrated with a variety of traditional customs across India. Devotees rise early, take a ritual bath, and offer water, sesame seeds, rice, and flowers to the Sun God (Surya) to express gratitude for a good harvest. People prepare special dishes like til-gud (sesame and jaggery sweets) and khichdi, fly kites, and engage in community celebrations. Wearing bright clothes, performing charity, and observing auspicious rituals are also integral parts of the festival, making it a time of joy, spirituality, and togetherness.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance

Makar Sankranti celebrates the life-giving power of the Sun and nature’s abundance. It is a time to thank the divine for prosperity and seek spiritual upliftment. For farming communities, the festival marks joy after the winter harvest and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

The blend of spiritual beliefs, seasonal change, and cultural traditions makes Makar Sankranti one of the most meaningful and widely celebrated festivals in India.

Makar Sankranti 2026 is more than just a festival—it is a celebration of light, life, and new beginnings. As the Sun moves northward, the occasion inspires hope, gratitude, and spiritual awakening. Whether through prayers, charity, or joyful traditions like kite flying, Makar Sankranti reminds us to welcome positivity and abundance into our lives.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)