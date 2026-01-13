Makar Sankranti 2026: Is It On January 14 Or 15? Date, Muhurat, Significance

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara), an astronomical event that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in India. This shift is believed to usher in brighter days, symbolising hope, renewal, prosperity, and the beginning of the harvest season.

In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14. The festival is celebrated across India in various regional forms such as Pongal, Magh Bihu, Poush Parbon, and Uttarayana, bringing people together in a shared spirit of gratitude, unity, and joy.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and Muhurat- January 14 or 15?

According to Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti in 2026 will be observed on January 14. The festival marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makara), and specific time periods during the day are considered highly auspicious for rituals and prayers.

Key Timings and Auspicious Periods:

Makar Sankranti Date: January 14, 2026

Punya Kala Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Maha Punya Kala Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Auspicious Muhurat for Rituals:

Punya Kala (3:13 PM to 5:45 PM): This is regarded as the most favourable time to perform rituals, prayers, charity, and holy baths, as it is believed to bring spiritual merit, purification, and positive energy.

Maha Punya Kala (3:13 PM to 4:58 PM): Considered even more sacred, performing rituals during this period is believed to bring greater spiritual merit, prosperity, and positivity.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance

Makar Sankranti celebrates the life-giving power of the Sun and nature’s abundance. It is a time to thank the divine for prosperity and seek spiritual upliftment. For farming communities, the festival marks joy after the winter harvest and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

The blend of spiritual beliefs, seasonal change, and cultural traditions makes Makar Sankranti one of the most meaningful and widely celebrated festivals in India.

Makar Sankranti 2026 is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of light, life, and new beginnings. As the Sun moves northward, the occasion inspires hope, gratitude, and spiritual awakening. Whether through prayers, charity, or joyful traditions like kite flying, Makar Sankranti reminds us to welcome positivity and abundance into our lives.