Mauni Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Snan Vidhi And Religious Significance

Mauni Amavasya 2026 will be observed on January 18. This sacred day is known for spiritual cleansing, maintaining silence, performing holy baths, and offering prayers for ancestors. Here's everything you need to know about the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, Magh Mela significance, and important dos and don’ts for Mauni Amavasya.

What Is Mauni Amavasya and Why Is It Important?

Accoding to Drik Panchang, Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It falls in the Magha month and is dedicated to spiritual purification, self-discipline, and devotion. The word “Mauni” comes from mauna, which means silence. Observing silence on this day is believed to calm the mind, improve focus, and bring inner peace.

Devotees observe snan (holy bath), daan (charity), and rituals for ancestors to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and peace in the family.

Mauni Amavasya and Its Connection With Magh Mela

Mauni Amavasya holds special importance during the Magh Mela. It is considered one of the most sacred bathing days of the festival. Taking a dip in holy rivers, especially at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, is believed to wash away sins and bring spiritual growth.

On this day, performing tarpan and shraddh to honour ancestors is said to remove Pitru Dosha and ensure peace for departed souls along with prosperity for the family.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang,

In 2026, Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Sunday, January 18.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:03 AM on January 18, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 1:21 AM on January 19, 2026

Since Hindu rituals are usually based on sunrise, Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on January 18.

Mauni Amavasya 2026 Snan Vidhi (Holy Bath Ritual)

According to Drik Panchang, performing snan on Mauni Amavasya is considered extremely auspicious and should be done with purity and devotion.

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat (before sunrise).

Observe silence (mauna) while preparing for the bath.

Take a dip in a holy river such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or at Triveni Sangam if possible.

If visiting a river is not possible, add a few drops of Ganga jal to bath water at home.

While bathing, chant sacred mantras or silently pray to Lord Vishnu and ancestors.

After snan, wear clean clothes and offer Arghya to the Sun God.

Perform daan and ancestral rituals after completing the bath.

This holy bath is believed to purify the body and soul and attract divine blessings.

Rituals to Perform on Mauni Amavasya 2026

According to Drik Panchang,

Observe Silence (Mauna): Maintaining silence helps control the mind and enhances spiritual awareness.

Holy Bath (Snan): Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a dip in sacred rivers. Those unable to visit rivers can add Ganga jal to bath water at home.

Puja and Ancestral Rituals: Performing puja, pind daan, and prayers for ancestors brings peace to departed souls.

Charity (Daan): Donating food, clothes, medicines, or essentials to the needy is considered highly rewarding on this day.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: What to Do and What to Avoid

What to Do:

According to Drik Panchang,

Observe silence and practice self-reflection

Take a holy bath with devotion

Perform tarpan and ancestral rituals

Donate generously and help the needy

What to Avoid:

According to Drik Panchang,

Speaking loudly, arguing, or showing anger

Negative thoughts or harmful behaviour

Excessive indulgence in worldly pleasures

Mauni Amavasya is a powerful day for spiritual cleansing and self-discipline. By observing silence, performing sacred rituals, and practising kindness, devotees can experience peace, clarity, and divine blessings in their lives.

