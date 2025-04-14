Mesh Sankranti 2025: History, Theme, Significance, And How Odia New Year Or Pana Sankranti Is Celebrated In Odisha

As the scorching summer sun sets the tone for a new season, Mesh Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti or the Odia New Year, brings with it a wave of devotion, tradition, and festive cheer. Celebrated across Odisha and parts of eastern India, this festival marks the solar transition into the Mesha Rashi (Aries) and the beginning of a new year in the Odia calendar.

Let’s explore the theme, history, significance, and celebration of this culturally rich and spiritually vibrant festival:-

Theme of Mesh Sankranti / Pana Sankranti 2025

While each year doesn't carry a singular official "theme" like some modern global days, the underlying spirit of Pana Sankranti 2025 is the celebration of renewal, gratitude for nature, and health through cooling traditions. The rituals, especially the preparation and sharing of Pana (a cooling drink), emphasize the connection between spiritual wellness and seasonal change.

This year's focus is expected to be on eco-conscious celebrations, traditional healing foods, and reviving community-based customs.

History of Pana Sankranti

Pana Sankranti traces its roots to ancient Vedic times and is one of the earliest forms of New Year celebrations in India based on the solar calendar. It is celebrated as the first day of the Odia calendar (falling in mid-April) and is deeply linked to sun worship.

The festival is believed to be the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Rama during his exile, and is also associated with Lord Shiva, who is worshipped with water and Pana to cool his fierce form. In some traditions, the birth of Lord Vishnu in his Parashurama avatar is also observed on this day.

Significance of Mesh Sankranti

1. New Year in Odisha: It marks the beginning of the solar year and the first month, Mesha, of the Odia calendar.

2. Transition of the Sun: As the sun enters the Aries sign, it symbolizes new energy, fertility, and the start of the agricultural season.

3. Cooling the Earth and Body: Pana Sankranti is especially important due to its association with health and hydration. Traditional drinks and rituals are aimed at keeping the body cool during the rising summer heat.

4. Spiritual Upliftment: Devotees visit temples, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Hanuman, and Surya, and take part in charitable acts, reflecting the festival's values of compassion and gratitude.

How is Mesh Sankranti Celebrated in Odisha?

Devotees throng to temples like Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and Maa Tarini Temple to offer prayers. Special rituals are held in Shiva temples, with holy baths, Daan (charity), and Rudra Abhisheka.

Pana Distribution

The highlight of the festival is the preparation and sharing of Pana — a sweet, cooling drink made from bael (wood apple), curd, jaggery, ripe fruits, and water. People distribute it to neighbors, travelers, and even animals and plants.

Hanging the "Basi Ghara"

At many homes and temples, an earthen pot filled with water (basi ghara) is hung with a small hole, allowing water to drip slowly over Tulsi plants or Shivalingas, symbolizing offering to the divine and to Mother Nature.

Cultural Events & Folk Traditions

In villages and towns, folk songs, dances, Pala and Daskathia performances take place. Many regions also celebrate Danda Nata, a spiritual ritual and dance festival by devotees practicing penance for purification.

Similar New Year Celebrations in India

Mesh Sankranti is celebrated under different names across India around the same time:

- Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal

- Vishu in Kerala

- Puthandu in Tamil Nadu

- Bohag Bihu in Assam

- Baisakhi in Punjab

All of these festivals symbolize agricultural beginnings, cultural renewal, and spiritual balance.

Pana Sankranti / Odia New Year 2025 is not just a change of date—it’s a celebration of nature, gratitude, and community. Rooted in age-old traditions and adapted to modern consciousness, it serves as a reminder to nourish both body and soul while respecting the planet.

As Odisha and Odia communities around the world welcome the New Year, they also carry forward the timeless legacy of wellness, worship, and warmth.

