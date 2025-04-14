Mesh Sankranti/Odia New Year/Pana Sankranti 2025: 20+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

As Odisha prepares to welcome Mesh Sankranti 2025, also known as Pana Sankranti or the Odia New Year, it’s time to celebrate fresh beginnings, cultural pride, and heartfelt connections. This auspicious day marks the transition of the Sun into the Mesha Rashi (Aries), symbolizing new energy, a new year in the Odia calendar, and the start of summer harvest celebrations.

We’ve curated 20+ heartfelt wishes, inspiring messages, quotes, and beautiful images you can share with your family, friends, and followers on social media or WhatsApp:-

Heartwarming Mesh Sankranti / Odia New Year Wishes

1. Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity this Odia New Year! Happy Mesh Sankranti 2025!

2. May the warmth of the sun bring happiness and health to you and your loved ones. Happy Pana Sankranti!

3. Celebrate this Mesh Sankranti with devotion and gratitude. May your new year be full of blessings!

4. On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with freshness, positivity, and sweet success.

5. Happy Odia New Year! Let this be a new beginning of dreams, hope, and spiritual growth.

Messages to Send on Pana Sankranti 2025

6. As we celebrate Pana Sankranti, let us honor tradition, embrace nature, and share joy.

7. This Odia New Year, may your heart be as full as the earthen pot and your soul as pure as the sacred Pana.

8. On Mesh Sankranti, may Lord Shiva and Surya Dev bless you with courage, clarity, and confidence.

9. Let’s welcome the new year with prayers, Pana, and pure hearts.

10. Sending warm wishes for a sweet and sacred start to the new year!

Inspiring Quotes for Mesh Sankranti / Pana Sankranti

11. “A new year is not just a change in the calendar, it’s a chance to begin again with blessings.”

12. “Like the dripping water from the Tulsi pot, may your blessings flow continuously.”

13. “The sun rises in Aries, and so does hope in our hearts.”

14. “Celebrate not just the new year, but also the timeless culture that defines us.”

15. “Traditions connect us to our roots, and festivals remind us of who we are.”

Images to Share on Social Media or WhatsApp

More Wishes and Status Lines for Pana Sankranti

21. Happy New Year to all my Odia friends and family! Let's keep the culture alive.

22. Let this new year bring you endless smiles and infinite blessings.

23. On this sacred day, may your worries melt away like summer heat.

24. Wishing you health, happiness, and harmony on this holy occasion.

25. New year, new dreams, same roots. Jai Jagannath!

Mesh Sankranti 2025 is more than just the beginning of a new calendar year—it’s a spiritual reminder of balance, nature, and tradition. Whether you’re in Odisha or celebrating from afar, take a moment to share your blessings, wishes, and gratitude with those who matter most.