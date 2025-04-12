Mesha Sankranti 2025: Date, Punya Kaal, Muhurat, Phalam, Rituals, And More

Mesha Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuva Sankranti, marks the transition of the Sun into Aries (Mesha Rashi), signifying the onset of the solar New Year in several Indian states. In 2025, this auspicious occasion falls on Monday, April 14.​

Significance of Mesha Sankranti

Mesha Sankranti holds profound importance in Hindu tradition, symbolizing new beginnings and the Sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere, known as Uttarayana. This day is celebrated with various regional customs and rituals, each highlighting the cultural diversity of India.​

Regional Celebrations

Odisha: Celebrated as Pana Sankranti, it involves devotees taking holy baths in rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari. A special drink called 'Pana' is prepared and consumed. ​

Tamil Nadu: Known as Puthandu, the New Year is observed if Sankranti occurs after sunrise but before sunset; otherwise, it is celebrated the following day. ​

Kerala: Referred to as Vishu, the day is divided into five parts. If Sankranti occurs within the first three, the New Year begins that day; otherwise, it starts the next day. ​

West Bengal: Celebrated as Naba Barsha or Pohela Boishakh, the New Year begins the day after Sankranti if it occurs between sunrise and midnight; if after midnight, it starts the following day. ​

Assam: Known as Bihu, it marks the Assamese New Year with traditional dances and feasts.​

Punjab: Celebrated as Vaisakhi, it holds significance for both agricultural and historical reasons.​

Rituals and Celebrations

Puja and Worship: Devotees worship deities like Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Vishnu, and Goddess Kali. Performing rituals during the Punya Kaal Muhurta is considered highly auspicious. ​

Holy Bath: Taking a sacred dip in holy rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari is believed to cleanse sins and bring blessings. ​

Special Foods: In Odisha, the preparation and consumption of 'Pana', a traditional mango drink, are customary. ​

Community Activities: The day is marked by singing, dancing, and wearing new clothes, fostering community bonding and cultural expression. ​

Mesha Sankranti Timings for 2025

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious times for rituals are as follows:​

Punya Kaal Muhurat: 6:22 AM to 12:39 PM​

Maha Punya Kaal: 6:22 AM to 8:28 AM

​Phalam (Benefits) of Mesha Sankranti

Observing rituals on Mesha Sankranti is believed to yield several benefits:​

For those engaged in laborious tasks, it is a fruitful period.​

The phase is considered economically favorable, with commodity prices remaining stable.​

It offers a chance to attain stability in various aspects of life.​

The period fosters inter-community interactions and is auspicious for agricultural prosperity. ​

