Milind Soman Lost 6 Kg At Home: One Diet Secret Behind His Toned Body At 60 Revealed

Milind Soman has finally shared the secret behind his recent weight loss — and it’s simpler than you’d expect. The fitness icon tried a diet experiment that unintentionally helped him shed 6–7 kilos while making him feel more energetic and mentally sharper. And the best part? He achieved it without stepping into a gym.

At 60, Milind continues to be a benchmark for ageing gracefully. India’s original supermodel still carries the stamina of a seasoned athlete, the physique of a fitness enthusiast, and the calm confidence of someone who genuinely enjoys the wellness journey. But if you assume his routine involves strict diets or endless gym sessions, think again. His method is surprisingly easy to follow.

How did Milind Soman lose 6 kilos at home?

Milind revealed that in November 2024, he decided—out of sheer curiosity—to try intermittent fasting, specifically the 16:8 routine. The results, he admitted, amazed even him. Speaking to FPJ, he shared that the fasting pattern made him feel “fantastic,” boosting both his energy and clarity of mind.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The most unexpected change, however, was the noticeable drop on the weighing scale. He lost about 6–7 kilos without even trying, despite believing he was already at his ideal weight. “Everyone also told me I was perfect,” he joked, highlighting how unintentional the weight loss really was.

Interestingly, despite eating within a shorter window, Milind said he never felt tired or weak. Instead, he felt stronger and healthier. He didn’t stop fasting because of any negative effects—rather, his training for the half Ironman required constant fueling, making fasting impractical. With preparations for a full Ironman now underway, intermittent fasting has been paused for the time being.

Milind also pointed out that fasting is not entirely new to him. As a teenage competitive swimmer, he naturally followed a similar routine, sleeping early and waking early, which meant he often went 14 hours without food. Coupled with simple, balanced meals at home, the practice had unknowingly been part of his lifestyle long before “intermittent fasting” became popular.

Although he’s currently taking a break from fasting due to his intense training regimen, Milind’s experience highlights an important lesson: fitness doesn’t always require complicated plans or high-tech tools. For him, one simple dietary shift made a significant impact on his body and energy, proving that sometimes, the simplest habits bring the most powerful results.