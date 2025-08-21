Millennials Are Looking Younger Than Previous Generations - Fact Or Fiction? Experts Weigh In

A mother to a 5-year-old, Rashmi Gupta recently celebrated her 40th birthday. At her surprise birthday party, when her parents were getting nostalgic and sharing anecdotes about her child, one particular thing struck a chord. “I realised that in some of the stories my mom was narrating, I was 10 years old and my mother was the same age as I am now – 40. But I remember that she looked so much older!”

Gupta is not alone in her thoughts, and it’s not a tale steeped in narcissism or indistinct memory. It is commonly believed that compared to previous generations, millennials - those born between 1981 and 1996 - are looking far younger. While science does not point to slow ageing among this population, experts say several physical, mental sociological reasons contribute to this trend.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist from Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi, shares that millennials' youthful appearance can be attributed to several factors, including their lifestyle choices, self-care habits and awareness about health and wellness. Pointing to some of the possible reasons, Dr Joshi says, healthy lifestyle choices are key. “Regular exercise, balanced diets and reduced smoking and alcohol consumption contribute to their youthful appearance. Millennials tend to prefer organic and whole foods, which provide essential nutrients for healthy skin.”

Awareness plays a very essential role. Dr Rajiv Dang, Senior Director and HOD – Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurgaon, “Gym workouts, running, yoga, and even school-going kids being part of fitness routines have become common. Awareness about health has gone up tremendously. They read more, experiment more, and are better educated to choose the kind of food that works for them rather than just sticking to traditional family eating patterns. Compared to our forefathers, the intake of excess oils and carbs is less.”

Mental Health To Skincare

Millennials' focus on mental health awareness and self-care plays a significant role in their youthful appearance. “By prioritising stress management, therapy and mindfulness, they're better equipped to handle life's challenges, which can reflect positively on their skin and overall health,” says Dr Joshi.

Experts also point out that millennials are more aware of sun damage and prioritise sun protection, using sunscreen daily to prevent premature ageing. “Millennials prioritise skincare, using products with SPF, retinol and hyaluronic acid to maintain healthy, youthful skin. They're more likely to start using anti-ageing products early, preventing signs of ageing,” says Dr Joshi.

Advanced Healthcare Facilities

Dr Joshi says better job opportunities and resources, community and social support, all contribute to youthful appearances. “With higher education levels, millennials have access to better job opportunities. With more disposable income in hand, they are able to invest in health and wellness products and services. Also, millennials often engage in community activities, which give them a self.”

Shivani Misri Sadhoo, psychologist and relationship expert, agrees. “Medical and cosmetic advances—from orthodontics to minimally invasive aesthetic treatments—are more accessible and socially acceptable. These small interventions can subtly preserve a youthful appearance without being obvious.”

Mental Health Awareness And Self-Care

When it comes to fashion and grooming, millennials are one step ahead of previous generations. Sadhoo says, “One reason why millennials look younger is fashion and grooming. Millennials often prefer casual, age-neutral clothing styles and grooming habits that blur the traditional markers of age. Social media and global exposure have also normalised trends like skincare products for men, anti-ageing serums at an earlier age, and healthier beauty standards overall.”