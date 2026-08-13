/Missed the Eclipse? These stunning photos show exactly what the world witnessed on August 12, 2026

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, left skywatchers around the world in awe as the Moon perfectly aligned with the Sun, creating a breathtaking celestial display. From rare moments of complete darkness to the glowing solar corona, the event was a visual treat for millions who witnessed it from the right locations.
This wasn't just any eclipse. It was the second total solar eclipse of 2026, but the first total one this year. Here's how it works: the Moon slides directly between Earth and the Sun, blocking out that bright surface completely, if only for a few minutes.
The path of totality, the narrow strip where the Sun vanished entirely, cut across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, stretched over the Atlantic, and touched Spain and a sliver of Portugal.
Beyond that path, though, plenty of people still caught something. Europe, North America, and northwestern Africa all saw a partial eclipse, where the Moon only bites off part of the Sun rather than swallowing it whole.
During totality, the Moon blocked the Sun entirely, revealing the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. The sky darkened dramatically, giving a twilight-like effect in the middle of the day.
This rare moment is what makes total solar eclipses so special and unforgettable.
The breathtaking photos of the August 12 solar eclipse beautifully captured the Moon covering the Sun and revealing the glowing corona. These visuals highlighted the rare and magical transition of daylight into an eerie twilight, making the event unforgettable.
(Image source: NASA, Space, Reuters)
Unfortunately, the August 12 eclipse could not be seen from India, as the country was outside the eclipse’s visibility range. Only selected parts of the world experienced this celestial phenomenon.
If eclipses need a New Moon, why don't we get one every month? The Moon's orbit tilts slightly compared to Earth's. So for an eclipse to actually happen, the Sun, Moon, and Earth need to line up just right, with the Moon's shadow falling squarely on Earth.
Turns out, this was the first total solar eclipse in 28 months, which explains a lot of the excitement. And these events really are rare from any given spot on Earth, since the path of totality is so much narrower than the broader area that just gets a partial view.
The August 12 eclipse was one of two solar eclipses in 2026. Earlier in the year, an annular solar eclipse occurred on February 17. The next solar eclipse will take place on February 6, 2027.
The next total solar eclipse is expected on August 2, 2027, and is likely to be visible across parts of southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.
The 2026 total solar eclipse was, in a way, a reminder of just how precise and beautiful the universe can be. Not everyone got to see it in person, sure. But the photos, the global buzz around it, brought people a little closer to the wonder of it all anyway. And as more eclipses head our way, one thing's for certain these rare moments never really stop pulling us in.
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