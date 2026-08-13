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  • /Missed the Eclipse? These stunning photos show exactly what the world witnessed on August 12, 2026

Missed the Eclipse? These stunning photos show exactly what the world witnessed on August 12, 2026

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, amazed skywatchers as the Moon completely covered the Sun, revealing the stunning corona and creating a rare twilight-like effect. Visible only in select regions, the event became a memorable celestial spectacle captured in breathtaking photos.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Missed the Eclipse? These stunning photos show exactly what the world witnessed on August 12, 2026
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Missed the Eclipse? These stunning photos show exactly what the world witnessed on August 12, 2026
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