Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Date, vrat katha, significance, do’s and don’ts for devotees

Mohini Ekadashi falls today, April 27, 2026. This day holds a special religious place in the Hindu calendar. It is a sacred fast rooted in the Vaishakha month's Shukla Paksha, dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Mohini Avatar.

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to Drik Panchang, the story behind this Ekadashi comes from a conversation between Yudhishthira and Lord Krishna. Krishna traced it further back, to when Lord Rama himself had once put the same question to sage Vasishtha. The sage's answer was clear: the Ekadashi that falls in the bright fortnight of Vaishakha is Mohini Ekadashi, and it's among the most potent sin-destroying observances one can undertake.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the ancient city of Bhadravati, on the banks of the Saraswati River, there lived a merchant named Dhanpal - devout, charitable, a true Vishnu devotee. His son Dhrishtabuddhi, though, took a very different path. He drifted into sin, was eventually cast out by his own family, and spent his days wandering with no real direction.

Then, during the month of Vaishakh, he stumbled upon the ashram of sage Kaundinya. He was desperate for redemption. The sage didn't turn him away. Instead, he told Dhrishtabuddhi about Mohini Ekadashi - a fast capable of washing away sins built up across multiple lifetimes. Dhrishtabuddhi observed the vrat with complete sincerity. The transformation was total. Purified of every sin, he attained a divine form and ascended to Lord Vishnu's abode on Garuda, free from suffering at last.

That's the kind of power this day is believed to carry. Even simply listening to the story of Mohini Ekadashi is said to earn spiritual merit equal to donating a thousand cows.

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang,

Ekadashi Tithi Begins April 26, 2026 – 06:06 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends April 27, 2026 – 06:15 PM

Parana Time (Breaking Fast) April 28, 2026 – 05:43 AM to 08:21 AM

Dwadashi End Moment April 28, 2026 – 06:51 PM

Do's and Don'ts on Mohini Ekadashi

According to Drik Panchang, start the day early. Clean your home, especially the puja room, before anything else. Take a bath with normal water, and maintain celibacy throughout the fast. Tamasik food, onion, garlic, and meat are completely off the table. Don't touch it, don't prepare it.

Visit a Lakshmi Narayan temple if you can. Place the idol on a wooden plank, light a diya with desi ghee, chant mantras, and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama. Worshipping Lord Vishnu today isn't just recommended, it's considered deeply sacred.

There are two ways to keep the fast. You can go full Nirjala, no water at all or observe a Phalahar vrat, which allows fruits, milk, dry fruits, and water. Choose what your body and commitment allow.

Watch your words and your temper. Speaking ill of others, reacting aggressively over small things, or slipping into negative behaviour are all things to actively avoid. Alcohol and gambling are completely prohibited — they run contrary to everything this day stands for.

Break your fast only during the designated parana time on Dwadashi tithi, and only after worshipping Lord Vishnu first. After parana, donate fruits, clothes, and water to brahmins.

Significance of Mohini Ekadashi 2026

According to Drik Panchang, Mohini Ekadashi isn't just a simple fast or just another day on the calendar. It is observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha, considered one of the most important spiritual Ekadashi days of the year. Devotees who observe it speak of mental clarity, inner peace, and a sense of lightness that's hard to describe.

It's also deeply tied to the idea of liberation. Ekadashi fasting helps cleanse sins those committed knowingly and those you may not even remember. It nudges the soul closer to Moksha, slowly loosening the grip of the cycle of birth and death. Those who observe this vrat with sincerity are believed to ultimately attain a place in Vaikuntha Dham. If there's one fast worth observing at least once in this lifetime, many believe this is it.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)