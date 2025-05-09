Mother’s Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, And Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating This Special Day

Mother’s Day, celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, is a special occasion to honour and appreciate mothers for their unending love and sacrifices. The holiday traces its roots to Anna Jarvis's vision of expressing gratitude for mothers, and it became an official U.S. holiday in 1914. While the day has become somewhat commercialized, its true spirit is about genuine acts of love, quality time, and heartfelt gestures.

Observed worldwide, Mother's Day is one of the few days dedicated entirely to the mothers who make everything possible for us—whether it's preparing late-night meals or handling the hectic morning school rush. It's a time to celebrate the women who juggle countless tasks every day to ensure we have everything we need. They do all this out of love and compassion, not expecting anything in return. Mother’s Day serves as a chance to show appreciation for their endless care and sacrifices, and to simply say “Thank You” for everything they do and continue to do.

When is Mother's Day celebrated?

In 2025, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 11. It is always celebrated on the second Sunday of May, meaning the date varies each year based on when that Sunday falls.

The History of Mother’s Day

While Mother's Day might seem like a modern celebration full of gifts and cards, its origins date back decades. The idea of Mother's Day was brought to life by Anna Jarvis after the death of her mother in 1905. Anna wanted to create a day where people could honour their mothers and express their gratitude. Her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, had worked tirelessly during the American Civil War to improve health conditions for mothers and soldiers. Anna's vision was for a day dedicated to mothers everywhere.

Her efforts culminated in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

Why is Mother's Day Important?

Mother’s Day is not just about giving gifts or cards; it’s an opportunity to show gratitude to your mother, or a mother figure. Mothers work tirelessly, often without rest or acknowledgment, caring for their families, raising children, and putting others’ needs before their own. Mother’s Day reminds us to pause, express our thanks, and make them feel special—even if just for one day.

It’s also a time to recognize the sleepless nights and endless responsibilities that mothers carry, ensuring everyone’s happiness and well-being. Most of their sacrifices go unnoticed, so Mother’s Day offers the perfect moment to celebrate them and bring them into the spotlight they deserve.

In the midst of our busy lives, when we may lose touch with our parents, moments like Mother’s Day provide a chance to reconnect, make them feel loved, and express our care. Even a simple phone call or handwritten note can show them how much they mean to us.

Honouring Mothers

Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day, had a clear vision: people should honour their mothers in a personal and sincere way. She believed the day should be about expressing love and respect through meaningful gestures, not just buying commercial gifts or indulging in expensive meals.

Ironically, after Mother's Day became widely popular, companies began capitalizing on the occasion. Greeting cards, flowers, and gift brands commercialized the holiday, which upset Anna, who spent much of her later life trying to reverse the commercialization of the day. Thankfully, today, Mother's Day strikes a balance between heartfelt emotions and gift-giving, with people understanding that the thought behind the gesture matters more than the price tag. A perfect example of this blend is enjoying a meal together while sharing meaningful conversations, or gifting something personal and spending quality time together.

How to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2025

While the ways of celebrating may evolve as children grow, the emotions behind Mother’s Day remain unchanged. Young children give their mothers cards, flowers, and small gifts, while older children might take their moms out for meals or enjoy activities together. Some children, with help from their fathers, surprise their mothers with breakfast in bed, flowers, or a picnic.

If you’re unable to go out, a cozy celebration at home can be just as special. A heartfelt card, homemade food, music, dancing, and sincere love can make the day unforgettable.

This Mother’s Day, if you’re spending it with your mom, try to engage in simple activities that allow you to connect. Take the time to sit down, talk, and listen to her. Ask about her hobbies, recent experiences, or the latest news from her social circles. After your conversation, consider cooking her favorite dish, whether it’s something simple like daal chawal or more elaborate like arrabbiata pasta—putting your love and care into the preparation.

If you're away from your mom on Mother’s Day, send her a heartfelt letter and include photos of you both or family pictures. A thoughtful note accompanied by pictures will convey love in a way that words alone cannot.

