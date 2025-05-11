For modern mothers navigating the complexities of raising children, distinguishing fact from fiction can be overwhelming.

Motherhood in the Digital Age: Debunking Internet Myths About Child Health aims to cut through the noise, dispelling common misconceptions and empowering parents as shared by Dr Kushal Agrawal, HOD, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, KVR Hospital, Kashipur with science-backed insights to make informed decisions about their child’s well-being.

1. Should I bathe my baby daily to keep them clean?

Reality: In the early weeks, bathing your baby every 3–4 days is enough. Preterm and newborn babies are prone to losing body heat quickly. Sponge baths are less ideal than tub baths, which help maintain temperature. Use lukewarm water, and never forget: cleanliness also comes from hand hygiene—yours, not just the baby’s

2. Can I put powders, oils, or creams on the umbilical cord to help it heal faster?

Reality: Absolutely not. The cord stump should be kept dry and exposed to air. Fold the diaper below the stump and avoid applying any substance. Adding ghee, turmeric, or powder can increase the risk of infection.

3. I think my baby is cold. Should I bundle them up with layers and cover their head at all times?

Reality: Babies do need warmth, but over-wrapping can lead to overheating. Use soft cotton clothes, caps, socks, and mittens. Skin-to-skin contact (Kangaroo Mother Care) is one of the safest and most effective ways to regulate your baby’s temperature.

4. My baby cries a lot. Could it be because of gas or ‘nazar’ (evil eye)?

Reality: Newborns cry to express basic needs—hunger, discomfort, or simply the need to be held. While gas is a possibility, persistent or shrill crying could be a red flag. Look for signs like refusal to feed, lethargy, or vomiting. Always consult your pediatrician instead of resorting to gripe water or home remedies.

5. My baby was born a few weeks early but looks okay. Do I need to be extra careful?

Reality: Late preterm babies (34–36 weeks) may appear healthy but often struggle with feeding and temperature control. Extremely and very preterm babies (<34 weeks) need specialized NICU care. Preterm skin is delicate—use coconut oil to protect it, super-absorbent diapers to keep dry, and minimize bathing.

6. I thought KMC is only for premature babies.

Reality: Kangaroo Mother Care benefits all babies, especially in low-resource settings. It helps regulate temperature, improves breastfeeding, strengthens immunity, and reduces maternal stress. Fathers and other caregivers can also practice KMC.

7. My baby’s eyes sometimes roll back or he twitches during sleep. Is this normal?”

Reality: While some twitches can be normal during active sleep, repeated abnormal movements, especially when awake, or symptoms like floppy limbs, poor feeding, or fever are warning signs. Seek medical help immediately.