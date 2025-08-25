Mumbai Welcomes Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Everything You Should Know Before Visiting The Pandal

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would be incomplete without Lalbaugcha Raja. Whether it’s the celebrity visits, the long queues of devotees, or the sheer magnificence of the idol, this iconic mandal continues to capture attention and make headlines throughout the Ganeshotsav.

Curious about Lalbaugcha Raja? From the year the mandal was established and the height of the idol to the number of queues and the best ways to reach the pandal, here’s everything you need to know before visiting.

Lalbaugcha Raja: The Story Behind the Legendary Mandal

The tradition of Lalbaugcha Raja started in 1934, when Koli fishermen and local traders of Lalbaug (then called Girangaon) lost their marketplace due to industrial changes. They promised to install Lord Ganesh in gratitude once their market was restored. With the backing of community leaders and the landlord Rajabai Tayyabali, a plot of land was allotted, and on September 12, 1934, the first Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav was celebrated – laying the foundation for what would become the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Lalbaugcha Raja: Faith, Devotion, and Beliefs

Devotees believe that Lalbaugcha Raja grants heartfelt wishes, a faith that attracts over 1.5 million visitors daily during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The pandal also draws numerous high-profile visitors and celebrities every year.

The Legacy of the Kambli Family

Since 1935, the task of crafting Lalbaugcha Raja has been entrusted to the Kambli family, a tradition that continues to be cherished to this day. The legacy began with Ratnakar Kambli Sr., who first sculpted the idol that year.

His descendants, including Venkatesh Kambli, followed by Ratnakar Kambli Jr., and now Santosh Kambli, have carried forward this enduring legacy.

As Mumbai welcomes Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, devotees from all walks of life flock to seek his blessings and celebrate the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. Whether it’s your first visit or a yearly tradition, knowing the history, beliefs, and practical details of the pandal ensures a smoother and more meaningful experience.

From the grandeur of the idol to the devotion of the crowds, Lalbaugcha Raja continues to be the heart of Mumbai’s festival celebrations, inspiring faith, joy, and togetherness year after year.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)