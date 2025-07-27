Must-Have Traditional Dishes On Hariyali Teej 2025

Hariyali Teej, celebrated during the lush monsoon month of Sawan (July–August), is a vibrant festival that honors the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It holds a special place in the hearts of married and unmarried women alike, symbolizing love, devotion, prosperity, and fertility. Along with colorful attire, mehendi, swings, and rituals, traditional food plays a key role in the celebrations.

As families come together to mark Hariyali Teej 2025, let’s explore the must-have traditional dishes that bring flavor and festivity to this auspicious occasion.

1. Ghevar

Ghevar is the signature sweet of Teej, especially popular in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This honeycomb-like dessert made from refined flour, soaked in sugar syrup, and topped with nuts or rabri is a festive staple.

Tip: Look for Malai Ghevar or Kesar Ghevar for a rich and royal twist.

2. Kheer

A creamy rice pudding made with milk, rice, sugar, and cardamom, Kheer is a classic dish served during many Hindu festivals. On Teej, it’s often garnished with dry fruits and saffron for an extra festive touch.

3. Dal Baati

In many parts of Rajasthan, Dal Baati is a traditional and hearty meal enjoyed during Teej. The spicy dal paired with baked wheat baati and lots of ghee is both delicious and filling.

4. Poori and Aloo Sabzi

A classic festive combo, puffed pooris served with tangy and mildly spiced potato curry (aloo sabzi) is a common offering made during the Teej puja and enjoyed as prasad.

5. Saag and Bajra Roti

As Hariyali Teej also celebrates greenery and monsoon, seasonal saag (greens) like bathua, spinach, or sarson are often paired with bajra (millet) roti to represent a wholesome and earthy meal.

6. Besan Ladoo

These gram flour-based round sweets are made with ghee and sugar and flavored with cardamom. Besan ladoos are not just tasty but also symbolize sweetness and prosperity in life.

7. Teej Special Thali

In many households, women prepare or are served a special thali that includes a variety of dishes like khichdi, kadhi, pakoras, sweets, chutneys, and curd, symbolizing abundance and gratitude.

Significance of Food During Teej

Food prepared during Teej is not just about taste; it carries cultural and spiritual meaning:

Offered to deities during puja, especially Goddess Parvati, symbolizing devotion.

Shared among women celebrating the festival, enhancing the bond of sisterhood and joy.

Many dishes are made with seasonal ingredients, celebrating nature and fertility.

Hariyali Teej 2025 isn’t complete without indulging in these time-honored, delicious dishes. Whether you're observing the fast or simply joining the festivities, these traditional recipes not only satisfy your palate but also connect you with India’s rich cultural roots.