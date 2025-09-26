Must Visit Durga Puja Pandals In Pune In 2025

Durga Puja in Pune is a vibrant celebration that brings together tradition, devotion, and cultural grandeur. As the city comes alive with beautifully crafted pandals, rhythmic beats of dhak, and the aroma of festive delicacies, each pandal offers a unique experience steeped in spiritual and artistic expression.

1. Congress Bhavan

Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad, Shivaji Nagar, Pune

Organised by the Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad, Congress Bhavan Puja is perhaps one of the oldest Durga Pujas in the city since 1940. From the Mahalaya-special programme to dhunuchi naach and pushpanjali every morning, this pandal sees a multitude of devotees every year. They provide free bhog in the afternoon. Music, dance, and artistic presentations by talented Bengali artists distinguish this pandal. The evenings are filled with cultural programmes and food stalls that serve savoury and sweet delicacies from Kolkata.

2. Khadki Kali Bari

Pune Kali Bari, Range Hill, Pune

Another pandal that never fails to impress is Khadki Kali Bari. This year, the pandal is inspired by the film Baahubali. They also offer free bhog to all devotees, which you must try. The bhog includes khichuri (kichidi), labra (mixed vegetables), and other delicious items. The aroma fills the air, enhancing the experience. This pandal provides a culturally rich and authentic Durga Puja experience for those seeking it.

3. Rohi Villa Palace

Rohi Villa Palace, Koregaon Park, Pune

Your pandal hopping is incomplete without Rohi Villa Palace. Formed by the Nandalik group in 2001, this pandal is one of the most beautiful Durga Puja pandals in Pune. The pushpanjali and sandhya aarti are conducted daily from 10.30 AM onwards and 6.30 PM onwards respectively. So, plan accordingly. The evenings include plays, skits, music, and singing. The committee also sets up quaint kiosks and food stalls selling authentic Kolkata dishes including fish fry, rolls, chops, and sandesh, among other items.

4. Puneshwari Kalibari Hadapsar

Puneshwari Kalibari, Hadapsar, Pune

Drawing thousands of devotees and featuring an array of cultural events, Puneshwari Kalibari Temple is our next recommendation. The attention to detail in idol decoration makes this pandal a delight to the eyes. With its grand rituals and stalls showcasing art and crafts, this pandal promises an enriching experience. Also, head straight to the Bengali food stalls to try Kosha Mangsho (Mutton curry) – you don't want to miss out on this one.

5. Oikyotan Bangiya Parishad

Oikyotan Bangiya Parishad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

Founded in 2012, Oikyotan Bangiya Parishad in Pimple Saudagar hosts one of the largest pujas in the area. The committee collaborates with various Kolkata- and Pune-based restaurants for their food stalls, so you can expect to find many popular chains at the venue. They attract around 15,000 unique visitors every day. Non-members can enjoy bhog for INR 275 and packed bhog for INR 325.