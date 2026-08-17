/Nag Panchami 2026: Inside the mysterious Nagchandreshwar Temple that opens just once a year

Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Shravan, and this year it lands on August 17. In Hindu tradition, serpents hold a special place, they're seen as ornaments of Lord Shiva himself. India has no shortage of snake temples, but there's one that stands apart from the rest: the Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain, tucked away on the third floor of the famous Mahakal temple complex. What makes it so unusual is that it opens to devotees for just 24 hours, once a year, and only on Nag Panchami.
Local belief holds that Nagraj Takshak, the king of the serpents himself, resides within this temple. Inside sits a remarkable statue dating back to the 11th century, showing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated on a great snake with its hood spread wide behind them. According to tradition, the statue was originally brought here from Nepal, and nowhere else in the world, apart from Ujjain, does a statue quite like this one exist.
The temple's yearly opening begins around midnight as Nag Panchami sets in, marked with special rituals and puja. This year, that means the doors open at midnight, going from August 16 into August 17, with the 24-hour darshan window wrapping up again at midnight on the 17th.
There's a story behind why the temple stays shut the rest of the year. As the belief goes, the serpent king Takshak once performed intense penance, and Lord Shiva, pleased with his devotion, granted him the boon of immortality. From that point on, Takshak is said to have made his home in the Lord's company. But before settling into the Mahakal forest, he apparently had one condition: that his solitude remain undisturbed. That's why, for generations, tradition has kept the shrine open for darshan on only one day each year, Nag Panchami.
Perched high above the well-known Mahakaleshwar temple, this shrine follows a tradition unlike almost anywhere else, staying shut to the public for the entire year and opening only for this single festival. It sits on the upper level of the Mahakaleshwar complex, and during that 24-hour window, devotees get their one chance to visit.
The idol inside is believed to date back to the 11th century. It shows Shiva and Parvati seated together atop a coiled serpent, its hood fanned out above the divine couple. There's some disagreement among accounts over exactly how many hoods the serpent has, so it's generally just described as a distinctive multi-hooded Naga figure.
What really sets Nagchandreshwar apart is this exact imagery, Shiva and Parvati seated directly on the serpent itself, something you won't find replicated elsewhere. The shrine also includes other figures tied to the divine family and to serpent worship more broadly.
Over time, the temple's once-a-year opening has become wrapped in local tradition and religious belief. For devotees, Nag Panchami is seen as a rare and meaningful chance to seek blessings from Nagchandreshwar, along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together.
Given that the temple only opens for a single day, the rush to get darshan is always massive. This year, it's expected to be even bigger than usual, since Nag Panchami coincides with the third Monday of Shravan as well as the third Mahakal Sawari. According to local reports, authorities in Ujjain have been preparing for a crowd of roughly 8 to 10 lakh devotees expected to arrive for the combined celebrations.
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