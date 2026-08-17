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Nag Panchami 2026: Inside the mysterious Nagchandreshwar Temple that opens just once a year

Happy Nag Panchami 2026: Hidden on the third floor of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple complex, Nagchandreshwar Temple follows one of India’s most unusual traditions. The shrine remains closed throughout the year and opens to devotees for just 24 hours on Nag Panchami.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Nag Panchami 2026: Inside the mysterious Nagchandreshwar Temple that opens just once a year
Image Credit: templeconnect, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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