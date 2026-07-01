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National Doctors’ Day 2026: Date, theme, significance and 20+ wishes to honour doctors

National Doctors’ Day 2026 is celebrated on July 1 in India to honour doctors and remember Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contributions to medicine and society. The day highlights the importance of doctors, their hard work, and the need to support their physical and mental well-being.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
National Doctors’ Day 2026: Date, theme, significance and 20+ wishes to honour doctors
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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