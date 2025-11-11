Why National Education Day 2025 celebrated In India? Check Date, History, Significance

Every year, National Education Day is celebrated in India to honour the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister. Observed with great respect and enthusiasm, this day reminds us of the vital role education plays in shaping individuals and building a progressive nation.

Education Day 2025: Date

National Education Day 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The date marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served as India’s first Minister of Education from 1947 to 1958.

History of National Education Day

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (now the Ministry of Education) declared November 11 as National Education Day in 2008. The day commemorates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s immense contribution to India’s educational system after independence.

He played a key role in establishing premier institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), IITs, and AICTE, and was instrumental in promoting free and compulsory education for all children up to the age of 14. Azad also emphasized modern scientific and cultural education while ensuring that education reached every corner of the country.

Why India Celebrates National Education Day on November 11

India celebrates National Education Day on November 11 to pay tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, one of the chief architects of the country’s modern education system. November 11 marks his birth anniversary, recognizing his tireless efforts toward building a literate, educated, and enlightened India.

As an influential freedom fighter and scholar, Azad believed that education was the foundation of nation-building. His progressive ideas helped shape India’s educational policies, focusing on universal education, scientific growth, and cultural unity. Celebrating this day on his birthday is a way to honour his vision of an inclusive and empowered India driven by knowledge.

Significance of National Education Day

National Education Day is not just a tribute to Maulana Azad’s vision but also a reminder of the transformative power of education. The day highlights:

The importance of literacy and equal access to education for every citizen.

The role of teachers, students, and institutions in building an educated and empowered nation.

The need to adapt education systems to modern challenges such as technology, inclusivity, and innovation.

Educational institutions across India organize seminars, essay writing competitions, debates, and workshops to promote awareness about education’s role in nation-building.

Importance of Education in Today’s Era

In 2025, education continues to be a powerful tool for empowerment. With the world rapidly changing due to technological advancements, environmental issues, and global connectivity, education remains the foundation for creating informed, skilled, and responsible citizens.

It not only opens doors to opportunities but also nurtures values of tolerance, unity, and progress — all essential for a peaceful society. National Education Day serves as a reminder that learning is a lifelong journey and a collective responsibility.

National Education Day 2025 stands as a tribute to the visionary leader Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, whose contributions laid the foundation of modern Indian education. As we celebrate this day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to spreading education, ensuring inclusivity, and empowering the next generation with knowledge and wisdom.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)