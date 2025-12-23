National Farmers Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance, And Everything You Need To Know

National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed every year in India to honour the contribution of farmers to the nation’s economy and food security. The day highlights the importance of agriculture and acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and resilience of India’s farming community.

National Farmers Day 2025: Date

National Farmers Day 2025 will be observed on December 23, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The date marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister, who was widely known as a strong advocate for farmers’ rights and rural development.

(Also Read: Meet Farmer’s Son Who Sold Detergent On Cycle, Quit Government Job, Later Built Rs 23,00,00,00,00,000 Empire; His Net Worth Will Surprise You)

National Farmers Day 2025: Theme

The official theme for National Farmers Day 2025 is yet to be announced by the government.

Every year, the theme focuses on key agricultural issues such as sustainable farming, farmers’ welfare, technological innovation, climate resilience, and rural empowerment.

History of National Farmers Day

National Farmers Day was first observed in 2001 after the Government of India declared December 23 as Kisan Diwas. The day commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh, who played a crucial role in shaping India’s agricultural policies and consistently worked for the upliftment of farmers and rural communities.

Chaudhary Charan Singh believed that the progress of India depended on the prosperity of its villages and farmers. His policies emphasised land reforms, fair pricing, and improved conditions for agricultural workers.

Significance of National Farmers Day

National Farmers Day holds immense importance as it:

Recognises the vital role of farmers in feeding the nation

Highlights challenges faced by farmers, including climate change and market instability

Promotes awareness about modern and sustainable farming practices

Encourages youth participation in agriculture

Reinforces the need for farmer-friendly policies and innovations

In a country like India, where a large population depends on agriculture for livelihood, this day serves as a reminder of farmers’ indispensable contribution.

(Also Read: Will PM Kisan Payout Rise To Rs 12,000 From Rs 6,000? What Farmers Need To Know)

How National Farmers Day Is Observed

Across India, National Farmers Day is marked by:

Awareness campaigns and seminars

Agricultural exhibitions and workshops

Farmer felicitation programs

Discussions on policy reforms and innovation

Educational activities in schools and colleges

Government bodies, NGOs, and agricultural institutions actively participate to spread awareness and support farmers.

Why National Farmers Day Matters Today

With rising concerns over food security, climate change, and sustainable development, National Farmers Day is more relevant than ever. It urges society to value farmers not just on one day, but throughout the year, by supporting ethical consumption, fair trade, and inclusive agricultural growth.

National Farmers Day 2025 is an opportunity to express gratitude to the farmers who work tirelessly to nourish the nation. As India moves toward agricultural innovation and sustainability, recognising and empowering farmers remains key to the country’s future growth.