Navratri 2020

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Worship Devi Shailputri for good fortune

The first night of Navratri is dedicated to Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains.

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Worship Devi Shailputri for good fortune
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri starts from   The nine days dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power is one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

The first night of Navratri is dedicated to Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains.

Also Read: Navratri 2020: Date, Ghatasthapana timings and full puja schedule

Shailputri is worshipped as an absolute form of Mother Nature. The goddess is depicted with a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right and a lotus in her left hand. She is mounted on the back of a bull. 

Chant this mantra to seek Shailputri's blessings:

वन्दे वांछित लाभाय चन्द्रार्द्वकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढ़ा शूलधरां यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhay Chandrardhakritshekharam

Vrisharudham Shooldharam Shailputreem Yashasvineem

Durga, the most powerful, was created by the holy trinity - Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver) and Shiva (the destroyer) to eliminate a demon named Mahishasur, who's treachery ruined peace and sanctity in the three worlds. 

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.

