Navratri 2022: What are Maa Durga's different vahans and what do they signify

Navratri 2022: The nine-day festival of Navratri is around the corner. With Mahalaya - the day when, as per Hindu belief, Goddess Durga begins her descent to earth from her heavenly abode - the inauspicious period of ‘Shradh’ gets over and the Matri Paksha begins. Goddess Durga is worshipped in 9 different avatars over the 9 days of Navratri. Here are Maa Durga's different vahanas and their significance.

Different vahanas of Maa Durga:

Lion: This is Maa Durga's most important vahana. According to mythology, when different gods gave her different weapons as she prepared to fight Mahisasura, the lord of the mountains gave her a lion. The lion represents many things - strength, courage, leadership, will and determination. It also represents 'Dharma'. Maa Durga riding the lion represents her mastery over all these attributes.

Apart from the lion, Maa Durga has four other vahanas- elephant, horse, boat and palanquin. It is believed that she arrives and departs on two different vahanas and the choice of her vehicle is important for the fate of mankind. It's also believed that if she arrives and departs on the same vahanas, it means doomsday - it means mankind will have to face natural disasters, political unrest and other social problems.

Here are the four vahanas of Maa Durga and what they signify:

Elephant: This stands for peace and prosperity. If Maa Durga arrives or departs on the Elephant, it means that by her blessings, your life will be filled with happiness. According to Drik Panchang, if Goddess Durga comes on an elephant is considered auspicious. It is believed that it brings plenty of rainfall for bumper harvesting in the coming year.

Boat: The boat is the vehicle of water and it indicates both flood and good harvest. When she comes on this, it means she will bless you to reach your ultimate goal.

Palanquin: As per the scriptures, Maa Durga's arrival on the palanquin indicates the outbreak of an epidemic.

Horse: Goddess Durga coming on a horse is not considered very auspicious. It is believed that it is an omen of likely war among nations, as per Drik Panchang.



Durga Puja 2022: This year, Goddess Durga is coming on an elephant.

Durga Puja 2022: This year, Goddess Durga is leaving on a boat.

