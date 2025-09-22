Navratri 2025: 15 Healthy Fasting Options To Keep You Energized And Nourished

Navratri 2025 begins on Monday, September 22 and ends on Thursday, October 2. This nine-day Hindu festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is not only a time of spiritual cleansing but also a period where many devotees observe strict fasts.

While fasting can be a deeply purifying experience, it's important to make nutritious food choices that support your body, especially if you're maintaining a fast for several days. Here's a list of 15 healthy fasting options that are wholesome, sattvik, and delicious, keeping in line with Navratri traditions.

1. Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet) Khichdi

A great rice alternative, Samak rice is gluten-free and rich in fiber. Prepare it like a simple khichdi with cumin, ginger, rock salt, and peanuts for added crunch and protein.

2. Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour Pancakes

Singhara atta is packed with potassium and low in sodium. Make a pancake (cheela) by mixing it with grated carrots, rock salt, green chili, and coriander.

3. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Dosa or Paratha

Kuttu is high in fiber and protein. Use it to make a crispy dosa or soft paratha, paired with curd or vrat-friendly aloo sabzi.

4. Sweet Potato Chaat

Boiled shakarkandi is filling, naturally sweet, and full of antioxidants. Top with lemon juice, sendha namak, and roasted peanuts for a tasty and energizing snack.

5. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a classic vrat dish. Cook it with boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, cumin, and green chili for a carb and protein-rich meal.

6. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Soup

Light, hydrating, and great for digestion, lauki soup with a touch of ginger and black pepper is ideal for evening meals during Navratri.

7. Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Rich in calcium and protein, makhanas make a great crunchy snack. Dry roast them with a bit of ghee and sendha namak for a satisfying bite.

8. Vrat Wale Aloo

This simple boiled potato dish, tempered with cumin, green chili, and coriander, is filling and pairs well with kuttu or singhara rotis.

9. Fruit & Nut Salad

A mix of apples, bananas, pomegranate, almonds, and walnuts tossed with a dash of lemon juice and honey gives you fiber, natural sugars, and healthy fats.

10. Coconut Water with Chia Seeds

Stay hydrated with coconut water, and add soaked chia seeds for a boost of omega-3s and fiber. Great as a mid-morning refresher.

11. Amaranth (Rajgira) Porridge

Rajgira is a protein-rich pseudo-grain perfect for breakfast. Cook it with milk, cardamom, and a touch of jaggery or dates for sweetness.

12. Kacha Kela (Raw Banana) Cutlets

Boiled raw bananas mashed and mixed with spices, coriander, and roasted peanut powder, then lightly pan-fried, make a hearty snack or lunch.

13. Curd with Roasted Jeera & Mint

Probiotic-rich curd cools the digestive system. Add roasted cumin, chopped mint, and a pinch of rock salt for flavor and gut support.

14. Tofu or Paneer Stir Fry (for those including dairy/soy)

If you're not strictly vegan or avoiding soy, stir-fried tofu or paneer cubes with bell peppers, rock salt, and spices make a protein-packed dish.

15. Apple-Cinnamon Smoothie (Dairy or Plant-Based)

Blend apples with yogurt or almond milk, add cinnamon and a few soaked almonds for a naturally sweet and satisfying smoothie.

Fasting Tips for Navratri 2025