Navratri 2025: Ashtami And Navami Dates, Timings, Rituals, And Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi – Everything You Need To Know

Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated with immense devotion across India. Among the most significant rituals during this festival is Kanya Pujan, which is performed on Maha Ashtami and Navami. This ritual involves honouring young girls, considered embodiments of the goddess, and seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.

According to drik panchang, Ashtami and Navami Dates and Timings for 2025

Ashtami 2025: September 30, 2025

Navami 2025: October 1, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 04:31 PM on Sep 29, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 06:06 PM on Sep 30, 2025

Navami Tithi Begins - 06:06 PM on Sep 30, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025

These dates are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and may vary slightly depending on the location and local customs. Maha Ashtami is regarded as the most powerful day of Navratri, while Navami holds special significance for concluding the rituals with devotion and festivity.

Significance of Kanya Pujan

Divine Representation: Young girls, usually under 12 years of age, are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Symbol of Blessings: The ritual symbolizes prosperity, good health, and removal of negative energy from homes.

Act of Compassion: Feeding and honoring girls promotes charity, humility, and social harmony.

Step-by-Step Kanya Pujan Vidhi

Preparation:

Clean the puja area and decorate it with flowers, rangoli, and lights.

Arrange a seat or platform for the Kanyas (young girls).

Inviting the Kanyas:

Invite 8 or 9 girls (symbolising the nine forms of Durga).

Wash their feet with clean water and offer a red or yellow cloth to sit on.

Offering Puja Items:

Place a small kalash (sacred pot), flowers, kumkum, rice, and fruits in front of them.

Light a diya (lamp) and incense to create a sanctified atmosphere.

Performing the Puja:

Offer flowers, rice, and sweets to each girl.

Chant Durga mantras or 108 names of Goddess Durga during the puja.

Apply a tilak (vermilion mark) on each girl’s forehead.

Feeding and Blessing:

Serve a traditional meal, sweets, and fruits to the girls.

Seek blessings from the Kanyas for family prosperity and happiness.

Concluding the Ritual:

Thank the girls for their presence and distribute gifts or tokens as a mark of respect.

Tips for Performing Kanya Pujan

Dress in traditional attire to honor the sanctity of the ritual.

Ensure that the girls are comfortable and well-fed.

Recite Durga stotras or bhajans to enhance spiritual vibrations.

Offer gifts like sweets, clothes, or money as a token of gratitude.

Kanya Pujan during Navratri 2025 is a beautiful way to celebrate the divine feminine and invoke blessings for health, wealth, and happiness. By following the step-by-step puja vidhi, devotees can perform this sacred ritual with devotion, compassion, and cultural significance. Maha Ashtami and Navami are the perfect days to honor young girls and experience the spiritual essence of Navratri.

