Navratri 2025 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, And Colours For All 9 Days Of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri 2025 Calendar: The nine-day festival of devotion and celebration is around the corner, and devotees are preparing to welcome Maa Durga with rituals, fasting, and cultural festivities.

Here’s a complete guide to the dates, rituals, and auspicious colours for each day of Shardiya Navratri:-

When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?

According to drik panchang, Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed twice a year along with Chaitra Navratri. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025, and conclude on October 2, 2025.

Interestingly, this year’s Navratri will last for 11 days instead of 9, as per the Drik Panchang. Since Pitru Paksha will be shorter by a day, the additional day has been added to Navratri, making the celebration longer and more special.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar: Dates, Goddesses, and Colours

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of Maa Durga’s nine forms (Navadurgas), with a unique colour symbolising the Goddess’s energy.

Day 1

Date: 22 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Shailputri Puja

Colour: White

Day 2

Date: 23 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Brahmacharini Puja

Colour: Red

Day 3

Date: 24 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Chanraghanta Puja

Colour: Royal Blue

Day 4

Date: 25 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Vinayaka Chaturthi

Colour: Yellow

Day 5

Date: 26 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Kushmanda Puja

Colour: Green

Day 6

Date: 27 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Skandamata Puja

Colour: Grey

Day 7

Date: 28 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Katyayani Puja

Colour: Orange

Day 8

Date: 29 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Kalaratri Puja

Colour: Peacock Green

Day 9

Date: 30 September 2025

Goddess/Puja: Mahagauri Puja

Colour: Pink

The celebrations continue with Maha Navami on October 1 and conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, marked by Durga Visarjan and Navratri Parana.

How Shardiya Navratri is Celebrated

During Navratri, devotees honour Maa Durga and her nine forms with rituals, prayers, and fasting. The festivities begin with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on Pratipada, followed by daily pujas of the Navadurgas.

Devotees observe fasts, chant Durga mantras, and recite Durga Saptashati or other scriptures.

Each day is dedicated to a specific Goddess and colour, with devotees dressing accordingly.

Rituals include Aarti, Sandhi Puja on Ashtami, offerings of fruits and sweets, and Ayudha Puja on Navami.

Cultural highlights such as Garba and Dandiya nights add joy and community spirit to the celebrations.

The festival ends with Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil, and the immersion of Maa Durga’s idol in water.

