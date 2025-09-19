Navratri 2025 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, And Colours For All 9 Days Of Shardiya Navratri
Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 with great devotion and enthusiasm. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga, with specific rituals and auspicious colours to follow. The festival includes fasting, prayers, Garba, and Dandiya nights.
Navratri 2025 Calendar: The nine-day festival of devotion and celebration is around the corner, and devotees are preparing to welcome Maa Durga with rituals, fasting, and cultural festivities.
Here’s a complete guide to the dates, rituals, and auspicious colours for each day of Shardiya Navratri:-
When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?
According to drik panchang, Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed twice a year along with Chaitra Navratri. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025, and conclude on October 2, 2025.
Interestingly, this year’s Navratri will last for 11 days instead of 9, as per the Drik Panchang. Since Pitru Paksha will be shorter by a day, the additional day has been added to Navratri, making the celebration longer and more special.
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar: Dates, Goddesses, and Colours
Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of Maa Durga’s nine forms (Navadurgas), with a unique colour symbolising the Goddess’s energy.
Day 1
Date: 22 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Shailputri Puja
Colour: White
Day 2
Date: 23 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Brahmacharini Puja
Colour: Red
Day 3
Date: 24 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Chanraghanta Puja
Colour: Royal Blue
Day 4
Date: 25 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Vinayaka Chaturthi
Colour: Yellow
Day 5
Date: 26 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Kushmanda Puja
Colour: Green
Day 6
Date: 27 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Skandamata Puja
Colour: Grey
Day 7
Date: 28 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Katyayani Puja
Colour: Orange
Day 8
Date: 29 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Kalaratri Puja
Colour: Peacock Green
Day 9
Date: 30 September 2025
Goddess/Puja: Mahagauri Puja
Colour: Pink
The celebrations continue with Maha Navami on October 1 and conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, marked by Durga Visarjan and Navratri Parana.
How Shardiya Navratri is Celebrated
During Navratri, devotees honour Maa Durga and her nine forms with rituals, prayers, and fasting. The festivities begin with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on Pratipada, followed by daily pujas of the Navadurgas.
Devotees observe fasts, chant Durga mantras, and recite Durga Saptashati or other scriptures.
Each day is dedicated to a specific Goddess and colour, with devotees dressing accordingly.
Rituals include Aarti, Sandhi Puja on Ashtami, offerings of fruits and sweets, and Ayudha Puja on Navami.
Cultural highlights such as Garba and Dandiya nights add joy and community spirit to the celebrations.
The festival ends with Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil, and the immersion of Maa Durga’s idol in water.
