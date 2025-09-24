Navratri 2025: Chant These 108 Names Of Goddess Durga To Gain Strength, Peace, And Divine Blessings

Navratri is a time of devotion, celebration, and spiritual reflection. Across nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her various forms, seeking her blessings for strength, courage, and peace. One powerful way to connect with the divine during this festival is by chanting her sacred 108 names. Each name represents a unique aspect of her power and benevolence, helping devotees focus their minds and hearts on devotion and positivity.

Why Chanting the 108 Names of Durga is Important

Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Durga, also known as the Durga Ashtottara Shatanamavali, is a spiritual practice that helps:

Invoke Divine Energy: Each name highlights a different attribute of the Goddess, allowing devotees to connect with her energy.

Bring Inner Strength: Reciting her names can instill courage and confidence to face challenges.

Enhance Peace of Mind: Continuous chanting calms the mind, reduces stress, and encourages focus.

Boost Devotion: Chanting the sacred names regularly increases faith and spiritual awareness.

How to Chant the 108 Names

Choose a Quiet Place: Find a calm and clean spot in your home or temple.

Set a Devotional Tone: Light a lamp or incense to create a sacred atmosphere.

Use a Mala (Rosary): A 108-bead mala can help you keep count while chanting.

Focus on Meaning: As you chant, meditate on the qualities of the Goddess represented by each name.

Consistency Matters: Chant daily during Navratri or at a set time to experience maximum benefits.

Some Popular Names of Goddess Durga

According to drik panchang, Here the meaning of some popular names:-

Durga – The invincible one

Kali – The fierce protector

Chandi – The powerful and brave

Bhavani – The giver of life and prosperity

Mahishasuramardini – Slayer of the demon Mahishasura

Jagadamba – Mother of the universe

Shakti – The embodiment of energy and power

Here are the rest name of goodess for chanting maximum blessings:-

Shree

Uma

Bharati

Bhadra

Sharvani

Vijaya

Jaya

Vani

Sarvagataya

Gauri

Varahi

Kamalapriya

Saraswati

Kamala

Maya

Matangi

Apara

Aja

Shankabharya

Shiva

Chandi

Kundalini

Vaishnavi

Kriya

Shri

Indira

Madhumati

Girija

Subhaga

Ambika

Tara

Padmavati

Hansa

Padmanabha Sahodari

Aparna

Lalita

Dhatri

Kumari

Shikhvahinyai

Shambhavi

Sumukhi

Maitryai

Trinetra

Vishvarupa

Aarya

Mridani

Hinkaryai

Krodhinyai

Sudinayai

Achala

Sukshma

Paratpara

Shobha

Sarvavarna

Haripriya

Mahalakshmi

Mahasiddhi

Swadha

Swaha

Manonmani

Trilokapalini

Udbhuta

Trisandhya

Tripurantakyai

Trishaktyai

Tripadayai

Durga

Brahmi

Trailokyavasini

Pushkara

Atrisuta

Gudha

Trivarna

Triswara

Triguna

Nirguna

Satya

Nirvikalpa

Niranjana

Jwalinyai

Malini

Charchayai

Kravyadopa Nibarhinyai

Kamakshi

Kaminyai

Kanta

Kamdayai

Kalahansini

Salajja

Kulaja

Pragya

Prabha

Madanasundari

Vagishvari

Vishalakshi

Sumangali

Kali

Maheshvari

Chandi

Bhairavi

Bhuvaneshvari

Nitya

Sanandavibhvayai

Satyajnana

Tamopaha

Maheshvarapriyanka

Maha Tripura Sundari

Durgaparmeshvaryai

Benefits of Chanting During Navratri

Strengthens Faith: Helps deepen your devotion to Goddess Durga.

Encourages Positivity: Invokes courage, determination, and optimism.

Spiritual Cleansing: Removes negative energy and fosters inner calm.

Empowers Daily Life: Helps in facing challenges with confidence and composure.

Navratri is the perfect time to immerse yourself in devotion and spiritual energy. Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Durga is a simple yet powerful way to invite strength, peace, and positivity into your life. Whether done individually or in a group, this practice can transform your festival experience into a truly uplifting spiritual journey.

