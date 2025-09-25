Navratri 2025 Colors: 9 Colours Of Navratri And What Each One Means

These nine colors not only add a festive flair to the celebrations but also carry cultural, emotional, and spiritual significance. As Navratri 2025 approaches, let’s explore the 9 colours of Navratri, their meanings, and how they enhance the devotional spirit and joy of this auspicious festival.

Navratri Day 1: White

White is a hue that represents innocence and purity. On the first day of Navratri, wear white, worship the goddess Shailputri, and experience inner serenity and security.

Navratri Day 2: Red

Wear red On the second day of Navratri. Red is the color of sindoor, which is offered to the goddess and also represents passion and love. A person who wears this color feels more energetic and full of life.

Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue

Wear clothing in royal blue on the third day of Navratri. Royal Blue is a striking shade of blue that stands for peace and wealth.

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

You can celebrate Navratri with unparalleled fervor and joy if you wear yellow on the fourth day of the festival and worship Kushmanda. This pleasing color keeps the person cheerful all day.

Navratri Day 5: Green

Green is a color that symbolizes nature and evokes ideas of peace, harmony, growth, and fertility. Wear green clothing on the fifth day of Navratri, since it represents new beginnings.

Navratri Day 6: Grey

Grey represents balanced emotions and helps one stay grounded. This color is also appropriate for the sixth day of Navratri.

Navratri Day 7: Orange

On Sunday, worshiping Goddess Navdurga while wearing orange bestows attributes like warmth and vivacity. Positive energy abounds in this color, which keeps the wearer cheerful.

Navratri Day 8: Peacock Green

Peacock Green exudes originality and distinctiveness. Worship Maa Durga by wearing this hue of green. Devotees experience compassion and renewal as a result.

Navratri Day 9: Pink

On this day of Navratri celebrations, wear pink. The color pink represents harmony, love, and affection for all people. In addition to being a pretty color, it also makes the wearer personable and gives their personality a lot of charm.