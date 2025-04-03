Navratri 2025: Colour List – What To Wear On Each Day, According To Panchang

Navratri is one of the most anticipated and celebrated festivals in India, a time for fasting, prayer, and dance to honour Goddess Durga. This nine-day festival is marked with specific themes and colours for each day, each representing different forms of the Goddess. As Navratri 2025 is celebrated from March 31 to April 6, it's the perfect time to plan your wardrobe for this auspicious occasion. Here’s a guide to the colours to wear on each day of Navratri 2025, according to drik panchang; so you can align with tradition while celebrating in style.

Day 1 – Pratipada (March 30, 2025): Orange

What to Wear: Opt for a orange saree, lehenga, or salwar kameez to symbolize freshness and the blossoming of new energy. Accessories like gold jewellery complement this colour beautifully.

Day 2 – Dwitiya (March 31, 2025): White

What to Wear: White sarees, kurtis, or dresses can be worn for a fresh, earthy feel. Pair with natural, minimalistic accessories to enhance the calming effect of this color.

Day 3 – Chaturthi (April 1, 2025): Red

What to Wear: A sophisticated red outfit, whether it’s a saree or an elegant salwar suit, will reflect calm yet assertive energy. Add silver or platinum jewelry to complete the look.

Day 4 – Panchami (April 2, 2025): Royal Blue

What to Wear: A bright royal blue lehenga, saree, or kurta with gold accents will make you look festive. Add a dash of bold accessories to enhance the liveliness of the colour.

Day 5 – Shashthi (April 3, 2025): Yellow

What to Wear: A graceful yellow saree or a simple white anarkali will reflect purity and grace. Complement it with delicate silver jewellry to keep the serene vibe intact.

Day 6 – Saptami (April 4, 2025): Green

What to Wear: A stunning green lehenga, saree, or kurti will make you stand out on this powerful day. Pair it with traditional gold jewellery to add grandeur to your look.

Day 7 – Ashtami (April 4, 2025): Royal Blue

What to Wear: A royal blue saree or salwar kameez will invoke elegance and strength. Choose accessories in silver or platinum to match the majestic color.

Day 8 – Durga Ashtami (April 5, 2025): Grey

What to Wear: An elegant grey saree, lehenga, or ethnic dress can be your choice for this auspicious day. Add elegant pearls or diamond jewellery for a soft yet elegant look.

Day 9 – Ram Navami (April 6, 2025): Purple

What to Wear: A regal purple saree or gown will perfectly reflect the spiritual and celebratory nature of the day. Gold or gemstone jewelry will complement this color beautifully.