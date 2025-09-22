Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti, Mantra, And Story Of First Avatar Of Goddess Durga
Navratri 2025 Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Aarti: Navratri 2025 begins on September 22, marking the start of nine nights of devotion, fasting, and spiritual awakening. On Day 1, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises strength, purity, and the root of spiritual energy. Read on for the complete aarti, mantra, prarthana, stuti, stotram, kavacham, and more.
- Day 1 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, symbolizing strength, purity, and spiritual awakening.
- She governs the Muladhara (root) chakra and is especially worshipped by those with Chandra Dosh.
- Performing her aarti and prayers on the first day sets a strong spiritual foundation for the entire Navratri festival.
Navratri 2025 Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Aarti: Navratri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated to honour the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri is being observed from September 22 to October 2, culminating with Vijayadashami (Dussehra).
According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri, celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin (September–October), is considered the most significant among the four Navratris, Magha (Winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon), and Shardiya (Autumn).
Day 1 of Navratri: Worship of Maa Shailputri
The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, whose name means “daughter of the mountain” (Shail meaning mountain in Sanskrit).
Drik Panchang explains: “After the self-immolation as Goddess Sati, Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. In Sanskrit, ‘Shail’ means mountain, and thus the Goddess was known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.”
She is also called Hemavati and Parvati, and like her incarnation as Sati, she is married to Lord Shiva. Due to her prime importance, Maa Shailputri is worshipped first among the nine forms of Durga.
Aarti of Maa Shailputri
On the first day of Navratri, devotees perform the sacred aarti of Maa Shailputri with devotion, seeking her blessings for strength, stability, and spiritual progress. Her worship not only invokes divine grace but also sets the tone for the rest of the Navratri celebrations. Here's the full aarti of Maa Shailaputri:
Shailputri Maa Bail Asvaar
Kare Devta Jai Jai Kar
Shiv Shankar Ki Priye Bhavani
Teri Mahima Kisi Ne Na Jaani
Parvati Tu Uma Kahlave
Jo Tujhe Sumere So Sukh Pave
Riddhi Siddhi Parvan Kare Tu
Daya Kare Dhanvan Kare Tu
Somvar Ko Shiv Sangh Pyari
Aarti Jisne Teri Utari
Uski Sagri Aas Pura Do
Sagre Dukh Takleef Mita Do
Ghee Ka Sundar Deep Jala Ke
Gola Gari Ka Bhog Laga Ke
Shraddha Bhaav Se Mantra Japaye
Prem Sahit Phir Sheesh Jhukaye
Jai Giraj Kishori Ambey
Shiv Mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe
Manokamna Purn Kar Do
Bhakt Sada Sukh Sampati Bhar Do
Jai Maa Shailaputri Ki, Jai Mata Di
Mantra
Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah
Prarthana
Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam
Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim
Stuti
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Stotram
Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim
Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman
Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim
Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Kavacham
Omkarah Mein Shirah Patu Muladhara Nivasini
Himkarah Patu Lalate Bijarupa Maheshwari
Shrimkara Patu Vadane Lavanya Maheshwari
Humkara Patu Hridayam Tarini Shakti Swaghrita
Phatkara Patu Sarvange Sarva Siddhi Phalaprada
Spiritual Significance of Maa Shailputri
Maa Shailputri governs the Muladhara (root) chakra, the foundation of spiritual awakening. Her worship helps devotees overcome instability and begin their journey of self-discovery. She is ruled by the Moon, and those with Chandra Dosh in their astrological charts are especially advised to worship her for peace and balance.
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar According to Drik Panchang
Sep 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
Sep 23 - Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
Sep 24 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
Sep 25 - Vinayaka Chaturthi
Sep 26 - Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat
Sep 27 - Skandamata Puja
Sep 28 - Katyayani Puja
Sep 29 - Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja
Sep 30 - Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja
Oct 01 - Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa
Oct 02 - Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami
Culmination with Vijayadashami
On the tenth day, the festival concludes with Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil. While it commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, it also aligns with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, adding layers of cultural and mythological significance.
