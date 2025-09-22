Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti, Mantra, And Story Of First Avatar Of Goddess Durga

Navratri 2025 Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Aarti: Navratri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated to honour the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri is being observed from September 22 to October 2, culminating with Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri, celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin (September–October), is considered the most significant among the four Navratris, Magha (Winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon), and Shardiya (Autumn).

Day 1 of Navratri: Worship of Maa Shailputri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, whose name means “daughter of the mountain” (Shail meaning mountain in Sanskrit).

Drik Panchang explains: “After the self-immolation as Goddess Sati, Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. In Sanskrit, ‘Shail’ means mountain, and thus the Goddess was known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.”

She is also called Hemavati and Parvati, and like her incarnation as Sati, she is married to Lord Shiva. Due to her prime importance, Maa Shailputri is worshipped first among the nine forms of Durga.

Aarti of Maa Shailputri

On the first day of Navratri, devotees perform the sacred aarti of Maa Shailputri with devotion, seeking her blessings for strength, stability, and spiritual progress. Her worship not only invokes divine grace but also sets the tone for the rest of the Navratri celebrations. Here's the full aarti of Maa Shailaputri:

Shailputri Maa Bail Asvaar

Kare Devta Jai Jai Kar

Shiv Shankar Ki Priye Bhavani

Teri Mahima Kisi Ne Na Jaani

Parvati Tu Uma Kahlave

Jo Tujhe Sumere So Sukh Pave

Riddhi Siddhi Parvan Kare Tu

Daya Kare Dhanvan Kare Tu

Somvar Ko Shiv Sangh Pyari

Aarti Jisne Teri Utari

Uski Sagri Aas Pura Do

Sagre Dukh Takleef Mita Do

Ghee Ka Sundar Deep Jala Ke

Gola Gari Ka Bhog Laga Ke

Shraddha Bhaav Se Mantra Japaye

Prem Sahit Phir Sheesh Jhukaye

Jai Giraj Kishori Ambey

Shiv Mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe

Manokamna Purn Kar Do

Bhakt Sada Sukh Sampati Bhar Do

Jai Maa Shailaputri Ki, Jai Mata Di

Mantra

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Prarthana

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Stotram

Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim

Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman

Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim

Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Kavacham

Omkarah Mein Shirah Patu Muladhara Nivasini

Himkarah Patu Lalate Bijarupa Maheshwari

Shrimkara Patu Vadane Lavanya Maheshwari

Humkara Patu Hridayam Tarini Shakti Swaghrita

Phatkara Patu Sarvange Sarva Siddhi Phalaprada

Spiritual Significance of Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri governs the Muladhara (root) chakra, the foundation of spiritual awakening. Her worship helps devotees overcome instability and begin their journey of self-discovery. She is ruled by the Moon, and those with Chandra Dosh in their astrological charts are especially advised to worship her for peace and balance.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar According to Drik Panchang

Sep 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Sep 23 - Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

Sep 24 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

Sep 25 - Vinayaka Chaturthi

Sep 26 - Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat

Sep 27 - Skandamata Puja

Sep 28 - Katyayani Puja

Sep 29 - Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja

Sep 30 - Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Oct 01 - Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

Oct 02 - Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

Culmination with Vijayadashami

On the tenth day, the festival concludes with Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil. While it commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, it also aligns with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, adding layers of cultural and mythological significance.

