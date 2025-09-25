Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, And Rituals

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms, is celebrated with great devotion across India. Day 4 of Shardiya Navratri 2025 falls on Maa Vinayaka Chaturthi, which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Vinayaka (a form of Goddess Durga associated with wisdom, prosperity, and remover of obstacles). Devotees perform special rituals, prayers, and offerings to seek her blessings.

Tithi and Timing (Shubh Muhurat)

According to drik panchang, Tithi: Shukla Tritiya upto 07:06 AM, Shukla Chaturthi after 07:06 AM

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nakshatra: Swati upto 07:09 PM, Vishakha after 07:09 PM

Yoga: Vaidhriti upto 09:54 PM

Karana: Garaja upto 07:06 AM, Vishkambha after 07:06 AM

Weekday: Thursday (Guruwara)

Paksha: Shukla Paksha

Shubh Muhurat for Puja: Devotees should perform the puja after the Tithi and Nakshatra alignments for maximum benefits. Traditionally, the Chaturthi Tithi is considered highly auspicious for worshiping Maa Vinayaka.

(Also Read: Navratri 2025, Maa Vinayaka Chaturthi, Navratri Puja Tips, Shubh Muhurat, Goddess Vinayaka)

Puja Vidhi (Worship Procedure)

Sankalp (Invocation):

Begin the puja by taking a sankalp, a vow or intention to perform the rituals sincerely. Light a lamp and incense sticks to purify the surroundings.

Ganesha/Vinayaka Idol Installation:

Place the idol or image of Maa Vinayaka on a clean altar decorated with flowers. Traditionally, red flowers and durva grass are offered.

Offerings (Naivedya):

Offer modaks, fruits, sweets, and coconut to the goddess. These symbolize purity, prosperity, and devotion.

Chanting and Mantras:

Recite Vinayaka mantras or Durga stotras like “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” to invoke her blessings.

Aarti:

Perform aarti with devotion while singing or playing the traditional Navratri songs. This is the climax of the puja, symbolizing the removal of obstacles and welcoming positive energy.

Prasad Distribution:

After the puja, distribute prasad among family members and devotees as a token of blessings from Maa Vinayaka.

Samagri (Items Required for Puja)

Red flowers (Hibiscus preferred)

Durva grass

Fruits (banana, coconut, etc.)

Sweets (modak, laddoo, etc.)

Kumkum, turmeric, and sandalwood paste

Betel leaves and nuts

Diya and incense sticks

Holy water (Gangajal or clean water in a kalash)

(Also Read: Shardiya Navratri 2025 ​Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Samagri, And Rituals)

Rituals and Significance

Day 4 marks the worship of Goddess Vinayaka, believed to remove all obstacles in personal and professional life.

Devotees also fast on this day to seek her blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and spiritual growth.

Special prayers are offered for family well-being and success in new ventures.

Performing the puja during Shukla Chaturthi Tithi ensures that the blessings of Maa Vinayaka are maximized.

Maa Vinayaka Chaturthi on Day 4 of Navratri 2025 is an auspicious day for seeking wisdom, prosperity, and success in life. By following the correct puja vidhi, using the right samagri, and performing the rituals at the shubh muhurat, devotees can invite positive energy and divine blessings into their homes. This Navratri, make your celebrations meaningful with devotion, discipline, and spiritual fervor.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)