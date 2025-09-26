Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Khushmanda Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, And Rituals

Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Each day of the festival is associated with a different form of the Goddess, and Day 5 honours Maa Khushmanda, the goddess of energy, prosperity, and happiness. Observing the rituals correctly on this day brings blessings of health, wealth, and positivity.

Panchang for Shardiya Navratri 2025 – Day 5

According to drik panchang, Tithi: Chaturthi upto 09:32 AM (Shukla Chaturthi), Panchami (Shukla Panchami)

Nakshatra: Vishakha upto 10:09 PM, Anuradha

Yoga: Vishkambha upto 10:51 PM, Priti

Karana: Vishti upto 09:32 AM, Bava upto 10:48 PM

Weekday: Friday (Shukrawara), Balava

Paksha: Shukla Paksha

These astrological timings are important to ensure the puja is performed at the most auspicious moments, maximizing the blessings of Maa Khushmanda.

Importance of Maa Khushmanda

Maa Khushmanda is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri and symbolizes:

Energy and Vitality: She rejuvenates the mind and body.

Wealth and Prosperity: Her blessings bring financial stability and growth.

Happiness and Positivity: She removes negativity and spreads joy.

She is depicted as having a radiant smile and eight hands holding weapons, a rosary, and a lotus, riding a lion. Her name itself means “the creator of the universe with her smile,” highlighting her power to bring positivity and abundance.

Puja Samagri (Items Needed)

To perform Maa Khushmanda Puja, you will need:

Idol or picture of Maa Khushmanda

Red flowers (preferably hibiscus)

Fresh fruits (especially those with round shapes like apples and oranges)

Kumkum, haldi (turmeric), and chandan (sandalwood paste)

Incense sticks, diya (lamp), and ghee

Panchamrit (milk, honey, ghee, curd, sugar)

Offerings such as sweets, coconut, and seasonal fruits

Red cloth to decorate the altar

Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step Rituals)

Clean and Decorate: Clean the puja space and decorate the altar with red cloth and flowers.

Sankalpa (Intention): Take a vow for the puja, mentioning your name, family, and purpose of worship.

Aavahan (Invocation): Invoke Maa Khushmanda by chanting her mantras and placing her idol or picture on the altar.

Offering Samagri: Offer flowers, fruits, and Panchamrit to the goddess. Light the diya and incense sticks.

Chanting and Prayer: Recite the Khushmanda mantra or Durga Chalisa. Meditate on her blessings of prosperity and happiness.

Aarti: Perform aarti with a lamp, waving it clockwise in front of the idol while singing devotional songs.

Prasad Distribution: Offer the prasad (sweets, fruits, and Panchamrit) to family members and devotees.

Special Tips for Day 5

Wear red or yellow attire to honor Maa Khushmanda.

Avoid negative thoughts and focus on positivity while performing the puja.

Keep the puja area clean and tidy; it symbolizes purity and devotion.

Offer round fruits and sweets, as they are symbolic of completeness and prosperity.

Day 5 of Shardiya Navratri is a celebration of energy, happiness, and prosperity through Maa Khushmanda. Observing her puja with devotion, following the auspicious timings, and offering the proper rituals can bring immense blessings to your life. This Navratri, let Maa Khushmanda fill your home with positivity, health, and abundance.

