Navratri 2025: Don't Miss THESE Amazing Garba Nights For Music, Dance, And Festive Fun
Navratri 2025 is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Garba and Dandiya nights. Celebrate with music, dance, and traditional festivities that bring friends and families together.
Navratri is not just about fasting and rituals—it’s also about dancing your heart out with the vibrant beats of Garba and Dandiya. Delhi-NCR hosts some of the grandest Garba nights every year, bringing together music, lights, colorful attire, and an unmatched festive spirit.
If you’re planning to celebrate Navratri 2025 with energy and joy, here are the top Garba events you can’t miss:-
1. Global Garba Festival 2025 at Sunder Nursery, Delhi
Date: 26, 27, or 28 September
Timings: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue: Sunder Nursery, Delhi
Celebrate Navratri under the stars at the historic Sunder Nursery, where the Global Garba Festival 2025 promises a blend of tradition and grandeur. With live music, professional Garba groups, and delicious festive food stalls, this event is a perfect mix of culture and fun for families, couples, and friends.
2. Garba Night at Rugby Stadium, North Campus
Date: 27 or 28 September 2025
Timings: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Venue: Rugby Sports Ground, DU North Campus
For students and young professionals, the Rugby Stadium Garba Night at Delhi University’s North Campus is a must-visit. With vibrant energy, youthful enthusiasm, and beats that keep you dancing non-stop, this event perfectly captures the true spirit of Navratri among the youth of Delhi.
3. M3M Urbana Garba Mahotsav, Gurugram
Date: 26, 27, or 28 September 2025
Timings: 12:00 PM onwards
Venue: M3M Urbana, Sector 67, Gurugram
If you’re looking for a full-day Garba celebration, head to M3M Urbana Gurugram. From traditional performances to live DJs and shopping stalls, this Garba Mahotsav combines festive entertainment with a modern twist. It’s an ideal destination for families who want to enjoy shopping, food, and Garba all in one place.
4. Garba Night at Yamuna Sports Complex, Delhi
Date: 27 or 28 September 2025
Timings: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Venue: Yamuna Sports Complex, Delhi
The Yamuna Sports Complex Garba Night offers a grand setup with mesmerizing lighting, live singers, and hundreds of dancers twirling in traditional attire. This event is perfect if you’re looking for a large-scale, lively celebration with a truly festive vibe.
Navratri 2025 in Delhi-NCR is set to be bigger and brighter with these exciting Garba nights. Whether you’re in Delhi or Gurugram, there’s an event for everyone—be it family gatherings, student hangouts, or full-day festive fun. So, put on your best chaniya choli or kediyu, grab your dandiya sticks, and get ready to dance the night away this Navratri!
