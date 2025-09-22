Navratri 2025: Unlocking Women’s Inner Shakti - What Nine Forms Of Maa Durga Teach Us About True Empowerment

Navratri 2025 is being celebrated from today, September 22, and will last until October 2, 2025, culminating in Vijayadashami (Dussehra). Across these nine sacred nights, devotees honour the Navdurgas: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Beyond devotion, these goddesses mirror the strength and spirit of women in their daily lives.

Priyanka Om Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation, shares: “Navratri reminds us of the timeless truth that Shakti, the divine feminine energy, resides within each of us. I see this festival as a reflection of resilience, adaptability, and inner strength.”

Overcoming Obstacles and Leading With Clarity

Each goddess embodies a principle that resonates with modern womanhood: the courage to take bold decisions, the compassion to nurture, the resilience to overcome obstacles, and the wisdom to lead with clarity. In today’s digital age, practices like meditation, rituals, and affirmations help women reconnect with these values, proving that empowerment begins within.

Vaisshnavi Gupta, Founder of Nakshtra, adds: “Navratri is not just a festival, it is a reminder of the inner Shakti every woman carries within herself. Each of the nine forms of the Goddess represents a different aspect of strength, courage, wisdom, compassion, patience, and resilience. In today’s world, where women balance countless roles as professionals, caregivers, leaders, and nurturers, Navratri teaches us that empowerment comes from embracing all these qualities without fear or apology.”

True empowerment, she explains, is not about dominance, but alignment, with your higher self, values, and purpose. When women embrace their inner Shakti, they naturally inspire and uplift their families, communities, and society.

Every Woman Carries The Essence Of The Divine Feminine

Shweta Rhea Chopra, Founder of ‘As if by magic’ and Spiritual Life Coach, echoes this sentiment: “This Navratri, every woman carries the essence of the goddess within her. When a woman awakens courage, she embodies Durga; when she awakens transformation, she becomes Kaali; when she awakens devotion, she is Parvati; when she awakens nurturing, she is Annapurna. And when she awakens balance, she is Shakti itself.”

For Chopra, Navratri isn’t confined to temples, it’s about honouring the goddess within every woman. “Women are co-creators of love, light, and grace. We are walking miracles of limitless possibilities,” she emphasises.

This Navratri, the message is powerful and clear: women don’t need to seek validation of their strength; it already exists within. By embracing qualities of courage, resilience, and compassion, women not only transform themselves but also radiate empowerment to the world around them.

