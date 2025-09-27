Navratri 2025 Vrat Recipes: 15 Tasty And Easy-To-Make Fasting Dishes You Can Try At Home

Happy Navratri 2025 Vrat Recipes: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals and is celebrated in a grand manner. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars. During these nine days, many devotees observe strict fasting. They avoid certain food items like grains, onions, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and some spices. During fasting, the vrat meals mostly include fresh fruits, sabudana, kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta, makhana, almonds, cashews, kishmish, potatoes, and lauki. These dishes are clean, healing, healthy, and align with spiritual discipline.

Here are 15 delicious Navratri recipes you can try at home:

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A classic vrat recipe made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices. It’s light, filling, and perfect for breakfast or dinner.

2. Kuttu Ki Puri

Buckwheat flour puris deep-fried in ghee, often paired with aloo sabzi, making a wholesome meal during fasting days.

3. Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi

A comforting potato-tomato curry without onion and garlic, cooked in rock salt and mild spices for vrat.

4. Makhana Kheer

Creamy pudding made with roasted fox nuts, milk, sugar, and cardamom—an indulgent sweet treat for Navratri.

ALSO READ | Happy Navratri 2025: Surprising Scientific Benefits Of Fasting That Go Beyond Spirituality

5. Samak Rice Pulao

Also known as barnyard millet pulao, this dish is nutritious, gluten-free, and a great rice alternative.

6. Singhare Ka Halwa

A delightful dessert made using water chestnut flour, ghee, and sugar, perfect for festive indulgence.

7. Rajgira Paratha

Amaranth flour parathas that pair wonderfully with curd or vrat-friendly sabzis.

8. Sabudana Vada

Crispy golden fritters made from sabudana, potatoes, and peanuts—ideal for evening snacks.

9. Kuttu Pakora

Buckwheat flour batter-coated potato or paneer pakoras fried to perfection for a crunchy bite.

ALSO READ | Navratri 2025: History, Significance, And Spiritual Meaning Of Nine Sacred Nights

10. Makhana Curry

A wholesome gravy dish with roasted fox nuts simmered in a yogurt-based curry, enjoyed with kuttu rotis.

11. Aloo Chaat

Tangy and spicy potato chunks tossed with rock salt, lemon juice, and vrat-safe spices.

12. Sweet Potato Tikki

Pan-fried patties made with shakarkandi (sweet potato), perfect as a healthy, tasty snack.

13. Fruit Chaat

A refreshing mix of seasonal fruits, topped with a sprinkle of rock salt and lemon juice for extra zing.

14. Paneer Tikka (Vrat-friendly)

Paneer cubes marinated in yogurt and mild spices, grilled or pan-seared for a protein-packed dish.

ALSO READ | Stay Fit This Season: Top Immunity-Boosting Foods You Must Eat During Weather Changes

15. Rajgira Ladoo

Nutritious and energy-boosting ladoos made with puffed amaranth seeds, ghee, and jaggery.

Tips for Navratri Cooking

1. Use sendha namak (rock salt) instead of regular salt.

2. Cook in pure ghee or light oils for better digestion.

3. Keep meals balanced with proteins (paneer, nuts), carbs (sabudana, potatoes), and natural sugars (fruits, jaggery).

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)