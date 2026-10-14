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Navratri 2026 dos and don'ts: Why onion and garlic are ditched during 9 days of festivity?

Navratri 2026 rules: Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat-based proteins. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Navratri 2026 dos and don'ts: Why onion and garlic are ditched during 9 days of festivity?
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