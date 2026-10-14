Navratri 2026: The auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri began this year on October 11 and will last till 19th, with Dussehra marked on the 20th of the month. However, due to tithi overlap, Bengalis will celebrate Vijayadashami on October 21, 2026. During the 9 days of festivity, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. Devotees observe fast, sing bhajans and visit temples. Special dandiya and garba dance nights are also organised, ushering in the festive spirit. Have you ever wondered why onion and garlic are prohibited from the kitchens? Let's decode the reasons:
There are essentially four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April), respectively. Now, during the nine-day-long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.
Besides Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, there 2 Gupt Navratris (Secret Navratri), one starting on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Magha Month (Magha Gupta Navaratri) and another starting in the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Ashadha Month respectively.
During Navratri (be it Chaitra or Sharad), the first thing which goes straight out of the kitchen is a few food items ( read: ONION and GARLIC) which are embargoed for these 9 days. But have you ever wondered why? We tried digging deeper into it this time.
In Hinduism, food items are categorised into three parts, namely Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan. It is believed that Sattvik food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few exceptions, into the Sattvik category.
Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat-based proteins.
Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on the body and mind. They have neither a positive nor a negative impact on the body. It includes fried items, strong-tasting spices, sweets, curd, brinjal, carrot-radish, urad, lemon, lentils, tea-coffee, and pan.
Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.
Here's wishing everyone a Happy Navratri and Durga Puja!
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