Navratri 2026: The auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri began this year on October 11 and will last till 19th, with Dussehra marked on the 20th of the month. However, due to tithi overlap, Bengalis will celebrate Vijayadashami on October 21, 2026. During the 9 days of festivity, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, widely celebrated in West Bengal and across the country. Devotees observe fast, sing bhajans and visit temples. Special dandiya and garba dance nights are also organised, ushering in the festive spirit. Have you ever wondered why onion and garlic are prohibited from the kitchens? Let's decode the reasons: