Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: Why January 23 is celebrated as Parakram Diwas? Check its history, significance, and iconic quotes

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026 will be observed on January 23 as Parakram Diwas, marking the 129th birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters. The day honours Netaji’s unmatched courage, leadership, and lifelong contribution to India’s independence movement.

What Is Parakram Diwas?

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas, is celebrated every year on January 23. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the iconic leader of the Indian National Army (INA). The day is dedicated to remembering his bravery, discipline, and unwavering commitment to freeing India from British rule.

Parakram Diwas serves as a powerful reminder of Netaji’s belief that freedom comes through sacrifice, courage, and a strong national spirit. The occasion also inspires citizens, especially students, to learn from his life, values, and vision for the nation.

Parakram Diwas 2026: Date

Parakram Diwas in 2026 will be observed on Friday, January 23. This year holds special importance as it marks the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Parakram Diwas 2026: History and Significance

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Dutt. He was an exceptional student and later cleared the Indian Civil Service (ICS) examination in England. However, driven by his passion for India’s freedom, he resigned from the prestigious service to fully dedicate himself to the independence movement.

Netaji went on to lead the Indian National Army, which aimed to liberate India through armed resistance against British rule. He also founded the Forward Bloc to unite people in the fight against colonialism. His bold leadership, revolutionary ideas, and fearless attitude made him one of the most influential figures in India’s freedom struggle.

The Government of India declared Parakram Diwas to honour his immense sacrifices and bravery. The word Parakram means valour, symbolising Netaji’s fearless approach and strong determination during the freedom movement.

Parakram Diwas 2026: How It Is Celebrated

Parakram Diwas is observed across the country with great respect and patriotic spirit. Schools, colleges, and universities organise activities such as essay writing, debates, quizzes, and poster-making competitions to help students understand Netaji’s life and ideals.

Several cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, and Cuttack, host seminars, cultural programmes, and patriotic events. People pay tribute by offering flowers at statues and memorials of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. At his birthplace in Cuttack, special programmes, flag hoisting, and remembrance ceremonies are organised.

Inspirational Quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

“Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!”

“Freedom is not given, it is taken.”

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live.”

Parakram Diwas 2026 is not just a remembrance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary but a celebration of his fearless spirit and dedication to the nation. His life continues to inspire generations to stand for truth, courage, and national pride, reminding every Indian of the power of sacrifice and determination in shaping the country’s future.

