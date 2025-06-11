Never Keep These Items On The Dining Table — They Invite Negativity Into Your Home

Every corner of a home is not just made of bricks and stones, but also of energy. The positive and negative energies present in our home directly impact our life, health, and relationships. In such a case, if we follow the principles of Vastu Shastra, peace and prosperity can prevail in the house. This is especially true for the dining table, where family members gather to eat together—the energy in this space directly affects the entire family. Often, knowingly or unknowingly, we place certain items on the dining table that create Vastu imbalances.

Let’s learn about 5 such things that should never be kept on the dining table:-

1. Used Utensils – Gateway for Negative Energy

Leaving used utensils on the dining table after meals has become a common habit, but according to Vastu Shastra, this is considered highly inauspicious. Used utensils not only symbolize dirtiness but also attract negative energy.

· This can increase the chances of conflict, stress, and illness in the home.

· Such a habit may also lead to disagreements among family members.

· According to Vastu, used utensils should be immediately cleaned and moved to the kitchen.

Remedy: Clear the dishes right after eating and wipe the table with a clean cloth.

2. Burnt-out Candles or Broken Decorative Items

To beautify the dining table, people often place candles, showpieces, or crystal balls. However, if these are broken or the candles appear burnt-out or dim, they can invite negative energy.

· Broken items are believed to cause poverty and mental stress in the home.

· According to Vastu, they not only reduce the beauty of the space but also disturb the energy flow.

· This may lead to sadness, failure, and financial loss.

Remedy: Keep only intact and clean objects on the dining table. Remove any broken item immediately.

3. Thorny or Sharp Plants Like Cactus

Some people place small plants on the dining table to add greenery, but often end up using cactus or thorny plants, which are considered inauspicious according to Vastu.

· Thorny plants promote anger, conflict, and disagreement in the household.

· Keeping them at the dining space can create bitterness in family relationships.

· They can also negatively impact mental health.

Remedy: Use auspicious plants like Tulsi, money plant, or lucky bamboo on the dining table.

4. Rotten Fruits or Stale Food

Keeping fruits on the dining table is a good habit, but if they are rotten or stale food has been lying there for a long time, it creates Vastu imbalance.

· Rotten food generates negative energy.

· It can lead to illness, laziness, and financial loss.

· Freshness and purity of food are sources of positive energy in the home.

Remedy: Clean the table daily and decorate it with fresh fruits or flowers. Store leftover food in the fridge or discard it promptly.

5. Bills, Loan Receipts, or Office Documents

Many people use the dining table as a multipurpose space and place bills, bank statements, or office files on it. This habit also leads to unrest in the home.

· It signals financial obstacles and stress.

· Keeping financial documents on a dining table affects the family’s energy flow.

· It may cause mental anxiety.

Remedy: Keep office and financial papers in a designated area. Use the dining table exclusively for meals.

What Should Be Kept on the Dining Table?

Now that we’ve learned what not to keep on the dining table, let’s look at what should be placed there for good fortune:

1. Fresh Fruits – Symbols of prosperity and health.

2. A Small Pot of Tulsi or Money Plant – For attracting positive energy.

3. Clean Table Mats and Colourful Napkins – Represent cleanliness and beauty.

4. A Metal Bowl with Salt – Absorbs negative energy (must be cleaned daily).

5. Pleasant and Decorative Lighting – Creates a warm and inviting dining atmosphere.

The dining table is not just a place for meals—it represents the energy of the home and the relationships among family members. With mindful attention to Vastu principles, not only can positivity prevail, but prosperity and good health can also be sustained. The five negative items mentioned above don’t just disrupt the energy flow but may also introduce unnecessary stress and obstacles into your life.

Also remember, the location, direction, and upkeep of the dining table are just as important as the objects placed on it. According to Vastu Shastra, placing the dining table in the northwest (NW) or west direction of the home is ideal. This promotes love, harmony, and unity within the family.

Additionally, placing a mirror near the dining table that reflects the food is also considered auspicious—it symbolizes abundance and is believed to multiply food and wealth.

Finally, while eating, family members should sit facing each other and avoid distractions like phones, TV, or electronic devices. This not only enhances the dining experience but also strengthens communication and understanding.

Remember, the dining table is not just for serving food—it also serves relationships. Therefore, maintaining its positive energy is absolutely essential.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)