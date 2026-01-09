New Delhi World Book Fair 2026: Check Dates, Venue, Timings, Entry Fee, And Easy Ways To Reach The Book Lovers’ Paradise
The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 brings together readers, publishers, and writers at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan with free entry and thousands of books to explore. From dates and timings to travel tips, here’s everything book lovers need to know before visiting.
If spending hours surrounded by books sounds like your kind of happiness, then the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 should definitely be on your calendar. Every year, thousands of readers, students, writers, and publishers head to this iconic fair to discover new titles, grab great deals, and soak in the joy of reading.
Held for over five decades, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is one of India’s most important literary events. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, the fair continues to be a major meeting point for the publishing world and book lovers alike.
When and Where Is the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026?
The book fair will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, a centrally located and easily accessible venue in New Delhi.
Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Dates: January 10 to January 18, 2026
Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Entry Fee for New Delhi World Book Fair 2026
Good news for readers entry to the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is completely free. The organisers have kept access open to ensure that more people can experience the joy of books without any barrier.
How to Reach New Delhi World Book Fair 2026
By Metro
The most convenient way to reach the venue is by Delhi Metro.
Nearest Station: Pragati Maidan Metro Station
From here, Bharat Mandapam is just a short walk away and clearly marked during the fair. If you’re carrying heavy book bags, you can also take a quick auto-rickshaw ride.
By Bus
Several DTC buses operate regularly to Pragati Maidan. Look for routes stopping at Pragati Maidan, Pragati Maidan Gate, or Bhairon Marg.
Parking at the Venue
Limited paid parking is available within the Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan complex, including basement and open parking areas. These spots tend to fill up quickly, especially on weekends and during peak hours, so public transport is recommended.
What Makes the New Delhi World Book Fair Special?
The NDWBF is much more than a book-shopping event. It is one of the largest literary gatherings in South Asia, bringing together publishers, authors, translators, and readers from India and abroad.
Visitors can explore:
Fiction and non-fiction
Academic and competitive exam books
Children’s literature
Regional and international titles
Rare and hard-to-find publications
From big publishing houses to small independent presses, the variety is unmatched. Discounts are common, so be prepared to leave with more books than you planned.
First-Time Visitor Tips
Wear comfortable shoes the fair is huge, and you’ll be walking a lot.
The venue is divided into themed zones, including children’s areas, seminar halls, and cultural programme spaces.
Weekdays are usually less crowded and better for relaxed browsing, while weekends are livelier but busier.
Carry a sturdy bag book shopping can get serious very quickly.
The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is more than just an event it’s a celebration of stories, ideas, and the simple joy of reading. Whether you’re hunting for rare titles, stocking up on favourites, or just soaking in the literary atmosphere, the fair offers something for every kind of reader. With free entry, easy access, and endless books to explore, it’s the perfect place to reconnect with the magic of books and take home a little inspiration along with your new reads.
