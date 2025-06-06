Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi And Significance You Need To Know

Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the most powerful and spiritually significant Ekadashis, will be observed in 2025 with great devotion by Hindus across the world. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this fast is considered the most rigorous and rewarding among all 24 Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar.

According to Drikpanchang, Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings

Date: Friday 6, June 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 02:15 AM on 6 June

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 04:47 AM on Jun 07, 2025

What is Nirjala Ekadashi?

'Nirjala' means "without water," and on this Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict waterless fast – abstaining from both food and water for 24 hours. This vrata (fast) falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Jyeshtha month.

It is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi, as the powerful Pandava brother Bhima is associated with the origin of this fast.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Story)

According to legend, Bhima, the second Pandava, found it difficult to observe all Ekadashi fasts due to his strong appetite. He approached Sage Vyasa for a solution, and the sage advised him to observe just one strict fast on Nirjala Ekadashi, which would grant him the spiritual merit (punya) of all 24 Ekadashis combined.

Bhima followed this and successfully observed Nirjala Ekadashi, gaining Lord Vishnu’s blessings and divine rewards. Hence, this day is also referred to as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

Considered the most rewarding and auspicious of all Ekadashis.

Observing Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to wash away all sins and bestow moksha (liberation).

Fasting on this day is equivalent to following all 24 Ekadashis throughout the year.

It brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to devotees.

Devotees also perform charity, tulsi pooja, and read Vishnu Sahasranama on this day.

How to Observe the Fast

1. Begin the night before by taking a Sankalp (vow) after a light, sattvic meal.

2. On Ekadashi, do not eat or drink anything — not even water.

3. Spend the day in prayer, chanting Lord Vishnu's names, and reading sacred scriptures.

4. Avoid anger, lies, and negative thoughts throughout the day.

5. Break the fast (Parana) on Dwadashi morning with fruits or a light sattvic meal.

(Note: Those who are unwell, pregnant, or elderly may opt for a phalahar (fruits and milk) fast instead.)

Mantras & Bhajans to Chant on Nirjala Ekadashi

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

“Vishnu Sahasranama”

Recitation of Bhagavad Gita and Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Charity and Rituals

Offer donations of food, clothes, water pots, and essentials to the needy.

Worship Tulsi Mata and offer water and flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Lighting a diya in front of the deity is considered highly auspicious.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 is not just a day of fasting but a spiritual opportunity to cleanse your body, mind, and soul. Even if you cannot observe all Ekadashis in a year, keeping Nirjala Ekadashi with full devotion is said to bring the same spiritual benefits.

