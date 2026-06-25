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  • /Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, parana timing, rituals, importance, what to eat and avoid during fast

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, parana timing, rituals, importance, what to eat and avoid during fast

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on June 25, and it is considered the most powerful Ekadashi fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, where devotees abstain from food and water.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, parana timing, rituals, importance, what to eat and avoid during fast
Image Credit: FreepikSource: Bureau

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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