/Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date, parana timing, rituals, importance, what to eat and avoid during fast

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important and sacred fasts in Hinduism. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is known for its strict rules, as devotees observe a fast without food or even water. This Ekadashi is considered very powerful spiritually, especially for those who are unable to observe all Ekadashi fasts throughout the year.
According to Drik Panchang,
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 24, 2026, at 6:12 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 25, 2026, at 8:09 PM
Parana Date: June 26, 2026
Parana Time: 5:25 AM to 8:13 AM
Dwadashi Ends: June 26, 2026, at 10:22 PM
Breaking the fast during the correct Parana time is very important. If not done properly, it may reduce the spiritual benefits of the vrat.
According to Drik Panchang, the word means "without water." Not just without food, but without water too. That's the defining rule of this Ekadashi, and what sets it apart from most other fasts in the Hindu calendar. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and represents something deeper than physical restraint: discipline, devotion, and a conscious act of surrender to Lord Vishnu.
According to Drik Panchang, devotees usually follow these simple practices:
Wake early and take a holy bath before anything else
Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and begin chanting
Maintain the fast: no food, no water
Spend the day in bhajans, meditation, and prayer
Break the fast on Dwadashi, during the Parana window only
According to Drik Panchang,
Worship Lord Vishnu
Offer tulsi leaves, light a ghee diya, chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, and read from the Bhagavad Gita if possible.
Practice Charity
Donating on Nirjala Ekadashi is considered especially rewarding. Water, clothes, fruits, food — give what you can. Helping those in need on this day carries particular spiritual significance.
Stay in Prayer and Meditation
Temple visits, chanting, and sitting in stillness, the day is meant to be oriented inward. Keep it that way.
According to Drik Panchang,
Food and Grains
Rice, wheat, pulses, none of it. Grains of any kind are off the table.
Water
Traditionally, completely avoided. Those with health conditions may modify the fast more on that below.
Tamasic Foods
Onion and garlic, avoid all of it, regardless of whether you're keeping a strict fast or a modified one.
Negative Behaviour
Arguments, harsh words, a scattered or agitated mind, these work against the purpose of the day. Stay calm. Stay inward.
According to Drik Panchang, Traditionally, no, but intention matters more than rigidity. People with health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women, and those managing chronic illness can observe a modified fast that includes fruit or milk. The spirit of the vrat is devotion and discipline, not suffering. Adapt it responsibly.
According to Drik Panchang, on the morning of June 26, during Parana time (5:25 AM to 8:13 AM):
Begin with prayers to Lord Vishnu
Drink water first
Eat light, sattvic food
Consider donating food or water as you break your own fast
According to Drik Panchang,
Eating grains without realising, check packaged foods carefully for hidden ingredients
Skipping prayers while keeping the physical fast
Breaking the fast at the wrong time
Getting drawn into arguments or negativity during the day
Nirjala Ekadashi is a very strict fast. Elderly people, pregnant women, and those with health issues should take proper advice before observing it. Health should always be a priority.
Nirjala Ekadashi is a day of faith made visible through action. The physical restraint giving up even water is the outer expression of something inward: a genuine seeking of Lord Vishnu's blessings, a purification of mind and spirit, a moment of stepping out of ordinary life and into something more intentional. When observed with sincerity, it's believed to bring peace, positivity, and genuine spiritual growth. The fast is the form. Devotion is the point.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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