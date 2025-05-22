New Delhi: The towering personality of Nita Ambani - Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and wife of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani made a roaring presence globally with her pet project - 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in 2023. It was called the 'India’s Met Gala' as several international biggies walked the red carpet with elan. Names including Shah Rukh Khan, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Zendaya among many others paid a tribute to Indian craftsmanship.

Nita Ambani is now gearing up for NMACC's big lineup for his fall in New York. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Weekend will take over Lincoln Center with three days of dance, music, fashion, and cultural extravaganza.

"We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world," said the Founder and Chairperson, NMCC, Nita Ambani.

NMCC Grand NYC Event Details

In this invite-only event, a Grand swagat will showcase Ambani’s handloom emporium, Swadesh, curated by famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The food will be taken care of by Michelin-starred Indian chef Vikas Khanna, who helms the East Village sensation Bungalow.

The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation - Grand Premiere

The NMACC India Weekend will premiere ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation,’ India's largest theatrical production paying a spectacular tribute to India’s past, present and future —blending dance, art, fashion, and music. It travels the country’s history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947.

It will also feature a ‘Great Indian Bazaar’ - where guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, authentic Indian flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences. The musical is an NMACC presentation, conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, with music by Ajay-Atul, choreography by Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir & Arsh Tanna, and costumes by Manish Malhotra.

Expected List Of Celebs To Perform

Celebrated Bollywood singers such as Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal will perform besides famous classical Indian musician Rishab Sharma, adding his perfection with the sitar. The Ambanis' event will witness 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation', at the Lincoln Center for 5 performances.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan will open the act for NMACC's massive production presenting nearly 7,000 years of Indian history with more than 100 performers, huge sets. This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir & Arsh Tanna (choreography), Donald Holder (Light), Neil Patel (scenic design), Gareth Owen (sound design), John Narun (projection design), Renuka Pillai (makeup designer).

Also, India's one of the leading dance choreograophers, Shiamak Davar and his team will conduct signature Bollywood Dance Workshops.

Retail And Wellness Therapy

A highly curated mix of the best of Indian crafts and luxury – everything you love about shopping in India comes to New York City. Besides, retail therapy, Eddie Stern, a renowned wellness expert, will lead daily yoga workshops.

The tickets for the NMACC Weekend in New York City will be on sale at the end of June.