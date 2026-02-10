Noida Flower Festival 2026: When does it start? Check official dates, timings, entry, and venue information

The much-awaited Noida Flower Festival 2026 is back and ready to fill the city with colours, fragrance, and creativity. Organised by the Noida Authority, this four-day festival is completely free for visitors and transforms Shivalik Park into a beautiful floral paradise. From stunning flower displays to fun workshops and eco-friendly ideas, this festival is perfect for families, nature lovers, photographers, and gardening enthusiasts.

Festival Dates and Timings

The Noida Flower Festival 2026 will take place from February 19 to February 22, 2026. Visitors can enjoy the festival every day between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm. Since there is no entry fee, anyone can visit freely, whether you want to spend quality time with family, explore gardening ideas, or simply enjoy the colourful atmosphere.

Venue Details

The festival will be held at Shivalik Park, Sector 33A, Noida, located next to Noida Haat, a popular spot known for food, culture, and events. The venue is easy to reach by metro, cab, or personal vehicle. The nearest metro station is Noida City Centre, from where the park is just a short ride away.

What Makes the Festival Special?

The Noida Flower Festival is not just about flowers. It is a celebration of nature, creativity, and sustainability. The event brings together floral designers, gardening experts, institutions, and local residents. Visitors can see a blend of traditional garden designs and modern eco-friendly concepts, making the festival both beautiful and educational.

Key Highlights of the Noida Flower Festival 2026

Floral Exhibits and Theme Gardens: Eye-catching displays of seasonal and exotic flowers arranged in creative themes.

DIY Gardening Zone: Fun gardening activities for both adults and children.

Workshops and Live Demonstrations: Learn about bonsai care, composting, and sustainable planting methods.

Herbal and Medicinal Plant Section: Explore plants used in Ayurveda and natural wellness.

Photography Spots: Many artistic floral setups perfect for clicking memorable pictures.

Organic Market and Refreshments: Buy plants, seeds, gardening tools, and enjoy light snacks and drinks.

Tips for Visitors

Visit in the morning or late afternoon for comfortable weather and better lighting for photos.

Wear comfortable footwear, as the park is large and there is a lot to explore.

Carry a water bottle and a tote bag if you plan to buy plants or gardening items.

Weekends are usually more crowded, so try visiting on a weekday if you prefer a relaxed experience.

The Noida Flower Festival 2026 is a perfect blend of beauty, learning, and fun. With free entry, colourful floral displays, interactive workshops, and a peaceful outdoor setting, it offers something for everyone. Whether you are a plant lover, a photography enthusiast, or just looking for a refreshing outing, this festival is a must-visit event to celebrate nature and welcome the spring season in Noida.

