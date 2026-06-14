/Not Delhi, not Mumbai, this Indian city ranked among the world's 20 best food cities in 2026

World's best food cities 2026: Till now, Bengaluru has been known as India’s startup capital or Silicon Valley of India. But after this year's ranking of the world’s 20 best cities for food 2026, the city has earned a foodie title as well, which has further strengthened Bengaluru's position as one of Asia's emerging food destinations
Bengaluru is now earning global recognition for another reason: its thriving food culture. The city has secured the 13th position in Time Out's list of the World's 20 Best Cities for Food 2026, making it the only Indian city to feature in the prestigious ranking.
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The list was compiled after surveying more than 24,000 residents worldwide and consulting a panel of food experts.
According to the report, Bengaluru has received an 82% quality rating from local residents and a 60% score from food experts, highlighting the city's growing reputation as a culinary destination.
The ranking recognises cities that offer a vibrant mix of traditional flavours, innovative dining experiences, and diverse food cultures.
While Bengaluru has long been associated with technology parks and startups, its food scene has evolved rapidly over the years.
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From iconic South Indian breakfast spots serving crispy dosas and filter coffee to modern restaurants experimenting with global cuisines, the city caters to a wide range of tastes.
Time Out noted that Bengaluru's food landscape reflects a blend of heritage and innovation. Areas such as Indiranagar, Koramangala and MG Road have become popular culinary hubs, featuring everything from craft breweries and speciality coffee houses to fine-dining restaurants and international eateries.
The global ranking was topped by Lima (Peru), followed by Bangkok and Mexico City. Other cities in the top 20 include London, Barcelona, Ho Chi Minh City, Melbourne, Beijing, Athens, Lisbon, Cape Town, Osaka, Naples, New York, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires, Marseille, Copenhagen and Medellín.
Food enthusiasts and Bengaluru residents welcomed the recognition, with many pointing to the city's ability to offer authentic regional cuisine alongside contemporary dining concepts.
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Social media users also highlighted Bengaluru's diverse culinary ecosystem, ranging from traditional darshinis and street food stalls to globally acclaimed restaurants.
The latest recognition further strengthens Bengaluru's position as one of Asia's emerging food destinations, proving that the city's appeal extends far beyond its reputation as India's Silicon Valley.
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