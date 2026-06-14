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Not Delhi, not Mumbai, this Indian city ranked among the world's 20 best food cities in 2026

World's best food cities 2026: According to the report, Bengaluru has received an 82% quality rating from local residents and a 60% score from food experts, highlighting the city's growing reputation as a culinary destination. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Not Delhi, not Mumbai, this Indian city ranked among the world's 20 best food cities in 2026

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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