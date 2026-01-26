Not in Delhi’s Rajpath: Know where India’s first Republic Day parade was celebrated

Republic Day parade 2026: When we think of India’s Republic Day parade, the grand visuals of Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) instantly come to mind. But here’s a lesser-known and fascinating fact: India’s first Republic Day parade in 1950 was not held at Rajpath. The iconic venue that hosts the parade today became part of the tradition only later.

So, where was India’s first Republic Day parade held?

India’s first-ever Republic Day parade on January 26, 1950, took place at Irwin Stadium in New Delhi, which is known today as the National Stadium. The celebrations marked the historic moment when India officially became a republic and its Constitution came into force.

What did the first parade look like?

Unlike today’s elaborate, multi-hour spectacle, the first Republic Day celebrations were simpler yet deeply symbolic.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, was sworn in earlier that morning at Government House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan).

After the ceremony, a procession moved from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Irwin Stadium, where the parade and celebrations were held.

The event focused more on constitutional significance and national unity rather than large-scale military displays and cultural tableaux.

When did Rajpath become the parade venue?

It was in 1955 that the Republic Day parade shifted to Rajpath, the grand ceremonial boulevard designed by Edwin Lutyens. The long, straight avenue provided the perfect setting for:

1. Military showcases

2. State tableaux

3. Marching contingents

4. Fly-pasts and mass participation

Over time, Rajpath became inseparable from Republic Day celebrations and was renamed Kartavya Path in 2022, reflecting a shift from colonial legacy to civic duty.

Why this detail matters

Knowing where India’s first Republic Day parade was held reminds us that traditions evolve. What began as a modest celebration at Irwin Stadium grew into one of the world’s most-watched national parades. It also highlights that Republic Day is not just about spectacle, but about honouring the Constitution, democratic values, and the journey of the Indian Republic.

As India celebrates Republic Day today, this forgotten chapter adds depth to the occasion, a reminder that the spirit of the republic mattered even before the grandeur did.